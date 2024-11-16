Buchholz Kicks Off Postseason With Emphatic Win Against Evans

Share Facebook

The Buchholz Bobcats took a first step toward a football state title Friday night, thrashing the Orlando Evans Trojans 42-21 in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal at Citizens Field.

“I see the playoffs as five one-game seasons,” Buchholz offensive coordinator Travis McGriff said to the Bobcats after the game. “Congratulations, part one is done.”

Getting Off On Right Foot

Coming in as the two seed and on a four-game win streak, the Bobcats (8-3) had to start fast to make sure the seven seed Trojans (6-5) wouldn’t be hanging around for long. They got the hot start they needed in the form of an interception by junior safety Chris Johnson on the third play from scrimmage.

A good return from Johnson set up the Bobcats just outside the red zone. Quarterback Trace Johnson found receiver DJ Hicks for a 13-yard score three plays later and just 1:36 into the game.

“We wanted to step on the gas early,” Buchholz coach Mark Whittemore said. “That’s really important, to score early. That’s our objective and we were able to accomplish it. It was big.”

Special Teams Were Special

The third phase of the game proved to play a big role in the Bobcats’ dominance.

It started with a blocked punt late in the first quarter when Johnson came up with his second huge play of the game. That set up Buchholz at the 7. Two plays later, combo running back-receiver Justin Williams converted on a direct snap from two yards out, scoring his 12th rushing touchdown of the season.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Trojans had a tough time corralling the bouncing ball when their returner ended up getting brought down at his own 2-yard line.

The poor field position meant Buchholz was in a great spot after eventually forcing a punt that was returned to the Evans 37. One play later, Williams was back in the end zone for his second score to make it 21-0 Buchholz early in the second quarter.

The third stellar play from this unit came at the hands of junior wideout Keil McGriff, who returned a Trojan punt 54 yards for a score.

Hicks Doing Good Things

The opening-drive touchdown by Hicks was far from the high point of his evening.

In the second quarter, he racked up 81 yards after the catch on a play where he was brought down mere inches from the goal line. Senior center Kain McDonald, a Coastal Carolina commit, ended up punching it in from less than a yard out in scoring the first touchdown of his career.

“It was really fun,” Hicks said. “We put that play in during walkthrough and we were ready to run it for Kain.”

Hicks was able to find the end zone on the Bobcats’ next drive just before the half. He hauled in a pass from Johnson and this time was able to beat the Evans defense across the goal line to secure the Bobcats a 42-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Evans score 21 points with a running clock against Buchholz’s backups. There was admirable fight out of the Trojans, but it wasn’t enough to save their season.

Up Next

Buchholz is set to host three seed Pace (10-1) next Friday night after the Patriots took down Oviedo 49-21 in the other quarterfinal. Kickoff in this regional semifinal is set for 7:30 from Citizens Field.