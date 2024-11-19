Florida Football’s Dike Eyes Senior Day

Share Facebook

Florida senior wide receiver Chimere Dike knows Saturday will be a special day in The Swamp, he said Monday, regardless of the outcome of the game against No. 9 Ole Miss.

Dike described the bittersweet feeling of gratitude and sorrow as Florida’s senior class moves forward.

“I’m ready for the next step, but I’m definitely gonna cherish this one Saturday,” Dike said.

The transfer from Wisconsin has had a season marked by success in just his first year for the Gators. Dike is the team leader in catches (28), second in receiving yards (523) and tied for a team-high two touchdowns receptions. He is also one of 13 players in the FBS to own four punt returns of 20-plus yards.

Florida Honors Seniors

Florida enters this special day following a upset 27-16 win over then-No. 21 LSU. The victory marked the Gators’ third win against a ranked opponent in coach Billy Napier’s three seasons. It also evened the all-time series between the teams at 34-34-3.

#Gators transfer portal additions came up big in their win over LSU. WR Elijhah Badger (131 yards, 1 TD, 88.2 PFF grade)

WR Chimere Dike (tied for team-high 30 catches)

DL Caleb Banks (1 sack, 2 FF, 3 QBH)

EDGE George Gumbs Jr. (what a find)

EDGE George Gumbs Jr. (what a find)

DB Trikweze Bridges (7 tackles, PBU)

Although Dike hasn’t played for Florida for a whole year, he still feels The Swamp has had a profound impact on his life and collegiate career:

Dike believes Florida’s football program is improving and has fought hard against the adversities it has faced this season.

“I think that we’re seeing the progress that we want and this program is going the direction that it wants to,” Dike said. “I’m just proud that I can be a part of it and I want to impact as much as I can.”

Tribute To Mertz

Dike attributed a large part of the Gators’ success to redshirt senior quarterback Graham Mertz, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear at No.8 Tennessee on Oct.12.

Mertz completed 72-of-94 for 791 yards (76.6%), six touchdown passes, two interceptions and one rushing score this season. He owns 77 career touchdowns and a touchdown in 16 of his 17 starts for the Gators.

Dike praised Mertz for his leadership and character, mentioning that Mertz has been present to help freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. Dike also said Mertz has had a big impact on his life:

Bright Future For Gators

The 6-foot wide receiver spoke about the freshmen players who open a new frontier of possibilities for the Gators. Dike mentioned the big plays that multiple young players have made this season:

Returning from a hamstring injury in Florida’s 34-20 loss against then-No. 2 Georgia on Nov.2, Lagway made his return in last Saturday’s victory against LSU.

Surrounded by an energized crowd in The Swamp, Lagway passed for 226 yards and a score to secure the upset win. Dike attested to the freshman quarterback’s impact for Florida, describing his maturity and “God-given talent” that pushes the Gators to perform at their highest.

Coming Up

Florida (5-5, 3-4 SEC) ends its home schedule against Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) at noon Saturday.