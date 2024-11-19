Wagner’s 32 Bomb Gives Magic Sixth Consecutive Win

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic marched into Phoenix on Monday night and handed the Suns their fourth consecutive loss for their sixth win in a row, 109-99.

Three Suns starters, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, did not play due to injury. The Suns are 1-6 with Durant not in uniform.

Orlando became the first team since the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 to hold an opponent under 100 points in six consecutive games.

Fewest opponent PPG over the last 6 games: 91.0 – Magic

101.0 – Rockets

108.0 – Grizzlies

108.2 – Bucks

108.3 – Sixers

108.8 – Hornets

109.0 – Thunder

109.5 – Pelicans

111.3 – Timberwolves The Magic have held their opponent to under 100 points in 6 consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/NlcBJ16211 — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) November 19, 2024

Magic Start Hot

Orlando began the first quarter on a 7-0 run before Phoenix scored. The teams traded buckets before the quarter ended with the Magic up 26-22. The Magic shot 55% from the field during that span.

Halfway through the second quarter, Orlando extended the lead to double digits by going on a 10-2 run. The Magic did not take their foot off the gas, heading into the locker room up 64-48. Franz Wagner and Goga Bitadze led all scorers with 15 points each.

FRANZ WAGNER NOTHING BUT NET pic.twitter.com/ejlzzGOVNF — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 19, 2024

Suns Try To Crawl Back

The Magic gave up little ground in the third quarter, which ended at 84-68. Devin Booker, who just came off a season-high 44 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, only had 17. He voiced his frustrations to the referees, earning a late-quarter technical foul.

The Suns diminished their deficit to as little as seven points with under four minutes left in regulation. However, Orlando didn’t lose control of the contest to secure the win. Wagner finished with a team-high 32 points and was complemented by 20 from breakout sophomore Anthony Black.

Franz Wagner in his last seven games: 28 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

27 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast

23 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast

32 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl

29 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast

31 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast

32 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast pic.twitter.com/KGHhpv0205 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 19, 2024

Up Next

The Paolo Banchero-less Magic (9-6) look to extend their winning streak to seven in Los Angeles against the Clippers (8-7) at 10:30 p.m. ET (Bally Sports) Wednesday.