Wagner’s 32 Bomb Gives Magic Sixth Consecutive Win

The Orlando Magic marched into Phoenix on Monday night and handed the Suns their fourth consecutive loss for their sixth win in a row, 109-99.
Three Suns starters, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, did not play due to injury. The Suns are 1-6 with Durant not in uniform.
Orlando became the first team since the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 to hold an opponent under 100 points in six consecutive games.
Fewest opponent PPG over the last 6 games:
91.0 – Magic
101.0 – Rockets
108.0 – Grizzlies
108.2 – Bucks
108.3 – Sixers
108.8 – Hornets
109.0 – Thunder
109.5 – Pelicans
111.3 – Timberwolves
The Magic have held their opponent to under 100 points in 6 consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/NlcBJ16211
Magic Start Hot
Orlando began the first quarter on a 7-0 run before Phoenix scored. The teams traded buckets before the quarter ended with the Magic up 26-22. The Magic shot 55% from the field during that span.
Halfway through the second quarter, Orlando extended the lead to double digits by going on a 10-2 run. The Magic did not take their foot off the gas, heading into the locker room up 64-48. Franz Wagner and Goga Bitadze led all scorers with 15 points each.
FRANZ WAGNER
NOTHING BUT NET pic.twitter.com/ejlzzGOVNF
Suns Try To Crawl Back
The Magic gave up little ground in the third quarter, which ended at 84-68. Devin Booker, who just came off a season-high 44 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, only had 17. He voiced his frustrations to the referees, earning a late-quarter technical foul.
The Suns diminished their deficit to as little as seven points with under four minutes left in regulation. However, Orlando didn’t lose control of the contest to secure the win. Wagner finished with a team-high 32 points and was complemented by 20 from breakout sophomore Anthony Black.
Franz Wagner in his last seven games:
28 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast
27 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast
23 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast
32 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl
29 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast
31 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast
32 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast pic.twitter.com/KGHhpv0205
Up Next
The Paolo Banchero-less Magic (9-6) look to extend their winning streak to seven in Los Angeles against the Clippers (8-7) at 10:30 p.m. ET (Bally Sports) Wednesday.