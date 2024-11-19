Butler Lifts Heat Past 76ers

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 106-89 behind a 30-point performance from Jimmy Butler.

Miami was able to beat a struggling Philadelphia team even after trailing by 19 points in the second quarter on Monday at home.

Heat star Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with an ankle injury.

Butler had a game-high 30 points while also grabbing 10 boards. Tyler Herro added 18 points and five assists.

Overcoming Adversity

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair by trading baskets.

However, in the second quarter things took a turn for the worse for the Heat when they found themselves trailing by 19 points.

Philadelphia was able to take control for majority of the quarter.

The Heat managed to turn things around late in the second quarter, only trailing by three going into halftime.

A third quarter to remember

The Heat (6-7) have been horrible in third quarters at home this season being outscored 137-71.

It was different Monday for Miami as it was able to outscore the 76ers 35-16 in the third.

Once the Heat took the lead, they never looked back.

It was a rough night for Philly when their two best players, Joel Embiid and Paul George, struggled to get anything going.

George shot 1 of 7 from beyond the arc and Embiid only scored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 31 minutes of play.

Philadelphia looked like it ran out of gas after the Heat took the lead.

Up Next

Miami will host the Dallas Mavericks at 6 p.m. (Bally Sports) Sunday.

Philadelphia (2-11) will try to get its third win of the season at the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. (Bally Sports) Wednesday.