Florida Football’s Wingo Recaps LSU Win, Five-Year Career

Last Saturday marked a massive momentum shift for the Florida Gators, a statement win against then-ranked rival LSU. This Saturday will be monumental for a different reason — it is the final game in The Swamp for linebacker Derek Wingo.

A four-star out of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, Wingo was the second highest ranked player in Florida’s 2020 recruiting class.

In five stellar seasons in Gainesville, Wingo has amassed 69 tackles (23 solo), seven tackles for loss, five sacks and two pass deflections in 56 games for the Gators.

This season, he has been an instrumental rotational piece in a talented linebacker room. Appearing in every game this season, Wingo has 11 tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks and half a TFL.

Wingo spoke to the media Monday after coach Billy Napier’s news conference. Here are the highlights.

How Gators’ Defense Has Improved

Florida’s defense started off the season giving up 41 and 33 points to Miami and Texas A&M, respectively.

Since Texas A&M, the Gators have only given up 26.14 points per game. That number drops to 22.3 if you take out the Texas game in which the defense allowed 49 due, in part, to a lack of offensive help:

Impact Of Shemar James Gators linebacker

James has been the Gators’ starter at linebacker for the past two seasons.

He had one of the best games of his career Saturday with 11 tackles (five solo), two sacks and two pass break-ups. The junior earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance:

Emotional Moment With Mom Gators linebacker

With his last game in Gainesville approaching, Wingo took a moment to talk about all the game-day emotions. The most emotional moment, however, will come when he sees his mom who has been to every one of his games:

What Florida Fans Will Remember Wingo For

Throughout his time at UF, Wingo has carried a reputation as a great locker-room guy. The fifth-year senior wants to be remembered as exactly that after his time in Orange in Blue is over.

What’s Next

The Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will take on No. 9 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at noon Saturday. ABC will broadcast the game with play-by-play from Bob Wischusen and analysis by Greg McElroy. The game can also be found on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF or on the ESPN WRUF app.