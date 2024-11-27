P.K. Yonge’s Huber Signs With Florida Women’s Golf

Share Facebook

P.K. Yonge senior Katelyn Huber has been part of the girls’ golf team since middle school. Competing against the best of the best and with hard work and determination allowed her game to develop to become a Division 1 college talent.

Huber’s dream came true last week when she signed a National Letter of Intent with the Florida Gators.

Sacrifices

Huber always had aspirations of playing at the collegiate level. The journey toward that dream started about 13 years ago when she moved to Gainesville away from her family.

It was challenging as she did not know anyone. However, it opened doors to meeting some great people, known as “Golf Grandparents,” Huber said. They have guided her on and off the golf course, helping to shape her to be the person she is today.

Next step, Florida Gators

Huber, who again won the Class 1A-District 5 title this year, is 47th overall in the AJGA national rankings. Her accomplishments (Two-time AJGA Champion and two-time winner of the FJT Tour Championship), hard work and dedication gained her the offer to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Florida.

It is “amazing and an honor” to have the opportunity to attend her dream school, Huber said. Huber said she is excited to spend all her “Saturdays in The Swamp” and work with some of the greatest coaches and staff. She gave thanks to UF coach Emily Glaser and UF assistant coach Ashley Sease for the opportunity.

“Katelyn is a tireless worker and a tremendous competitor,” Glasers said. “She will bring that competitive energy to our team and, as a life-long Gator fan play, with a special passion for the Orange and Blue.”