Faith Hardy: Legacy at P.K. Yonge, Future At Palm Beach Atlantic

Gainesville Sun Soccer Player of the Year. Leading goal scorer for four consecutive years. Team captain. Offensive Player of the Year each season she has played for P.K. Yonge.

These are just a few of the accomplishments of P.K. Yonge senior Faith Hardy.

Now, she has signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Hardy began her varsity career with the P.K. Yonge team as an eighth-grader and has left her mark with 149 goals and 39 assists. She attributes her success to perseverance.

“Not giving up when times are hard,” Hardy said. “It has definitely been hard throughout the past year, but I have just been staying with it.”

Palm Beach Atlantic, located in West Palm Beach, competes in the Sunshine State Conference. Hardy said she is most excited about “getting to play soccer more.”

During Hardy’s time at P.K. Yonge, the team has won four district championships and reached the regional round of the state playoffs for the last three seasons.

PKY coach Rebecca Schackow described Hardy as kind and humble. Schackow highlighted Hardy’s contributions to the program.

“Faith is really the type of player that helped propel us to the next level,” Schackow said. “We wanted to achieve great things and she came along as that standout player who allowed us to start realizing some of those dreams for our team.”

