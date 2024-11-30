Pat Dooley Grades The Gators: A Winning Season

Share Facebook

Pat Dooley, co-host of The Tailgate on WRUF, grades the Gators after Florida’s 31-11 win against Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee.

OFFENSE: B-

First half: In the first quarter, DJ Lagway threw for exactly one yard on one completion. In the second quarter, 99 yards and a touchdown. His only flaw was the pick with two receivers in the same area of the end zone. All three running backs had their moments.

Second half: As bad as Florida’s first quarter was, the third quarter was worse. Florida (7-5) only had 22 yards and could only get a field goal after a muffed punt gave it the ball at the FSU 12. The fourth quarter was much better, especially the terrific 65-yard touchdown run by Montrell Johnson. The Gators’ last drive was a thing of beauty.

For the game: Lagway had some incredible moments in this game, but Florida was only as efficient as it had to be to win this one. Lagway only threw for 133 yards, but the Gators were able to rush for 235 yards. Also, too many penalties.

DEFENSE: A-

First half: FSU (2-10) came into the game with some glaring issues on offense and the first half was more of the same. Florida had five sacks and FSU managed only 2.0 yards per rush. The Semis had a mere 79 yards of total offense with the sacks accounting for minus-29.

Second half: The Gators kept the pressure on and luckily, FSU kept giving Florida the ball. By the time the Seminoles put a drive together for a touchdown there was only 3:18 remaining in the game.

For the game: This defense has now allowed 44 points in the last three games and only one touchdown in the second half of those contests. FSU’s butterfingers helped, but the defensive line played another amazing game. This is a pretty good stat line for the defense – eight sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and five fumble recoveries.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

First half: Chimere Dike had a couple of nice returns, although one of them was called back because of a blindside block. Jeremy Crawshaw averaged 42.7 yards a punt and Trey Smack was strong on kickoffs and the coverage on the first one when FSU’s Samuel Singleton tried to lull the defenders into thinking he was not running it back was excellent.

Second half: The field goal Smack made was big at the time and so was the onside kick recovery. The muffed punt was another example of Rocco Underwood (who recovered it) being the first guy down the field on punts.

For the game: The special teams were a big part of the win and seem to be rounding into form. The one bad punt by Crawshaw was the only blemish.

OVERALL: A-

Florida did not play its best game, but that wasn’t necessary on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The Gators certainly took advantage of all of the FSU mistakes. In his first year at UF, coach Billy Napier lost his last three games of the regular season. In his second year, his last five. This year, he has won the last three games of the year for his first winning season. That’s progress.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.