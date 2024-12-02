Jags Lose 23-20 To Texans; Lawrence Suffers Concussion

Share Facebook

Twitter

Jacksonville lost to the Houston Texans 23-20 at home Sunday despite two late touchdowns that put the Jaguars within three.

Jacksonville’s record has hit double digits … in losses. The 2-10 Jags continue their disappointing season, a common theme fans and players have suffered in recent years. An unorganized and unhopeful organization, now at risk of one of its worst seasons in the last decade.

To make matters worse, starting QB Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field with a concussion in the second quarter after receiving a vicious hit trying to slide for a first down.

Slow First Half

Defenses stood strong and the offenses lacked rhythm in the first half for both squads. The first five drives of the game resulted in punts.

Houston (8-5) scored the first points of the game with a 53-yard field goal by kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

The half ended 6-3 with the Texans ahead.

An uneventful quarter between the hashes ended in a brawl between the teams after the whistle. Late in the second, Lawrence scrambled on a second-and-seven, attempting to slide for a first down. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair lowered his shoulder and delivered a brutal hit to Lawrence’s head. Lawrence’s condition was immediately apparent, remaining on the ground for some time.

Al-Shaair was disqualified for the unnecessary hit, but not before the Jags sought their own justice. Tight end Evan Engram, who after the game called the play “a dirty hit”, was the first to act in Lawrence’s defense. Within seconds after Lawrence went down, Engram cracked a shot on Al-Shaair that put him on the ground.

Watch Trevor Lawrence immediately after this horrific hit. His right arm suddenly flexes as his left arm simultaneously extends. This is known as the “fencing posture”—an involuntary reflex that occurs after impact in blunt head trauma. It signifies a traumatic brain injury with… pic.twitter.com/Saa8j8cffJ — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) December 1, 2024

From there sidelines cleared, with a brawl of pushing, shoving and tackling that saw Jags rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones getting his own ejection after the fight died down.

Lawrence was carted off and put into concussion protocol. Backup Mac Jones played the rest of the game.

Jaguars center Mitch Morse said the team is concerned about their quarterback.

“To see that go down like that, and to see the team rally around it, was remarkable. We’re really praying for Trevor. We hope he makes a speedy recovery and we’ll go from there.” — Mitch Morse

Fourth-Quarter Comeback Falls Short

Despite playing almost the whole first have, Lawrence threw for just 41 yards and an interception.

Without Lawrence, the Jags actually found success with Jones at the helm. Pushing past a rough third quarter where they scored just three points, Jacksonville hit its stride in the fourth.

Down 23-6, the Jags hit the red zone in all three of their fourth-quarter drives, scoring two touchdowns in the process. Jones connected with second-year wide receiver Parker Washington for a 22-yard touchdown. A failed two-point conversion kept the score 23-12.

PARKER WASHINGTON. TOP SHELF.📈

pic.twitter.com/zOPFLJR6EH — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 1, 2024

With 3:30 left, Jones threw his second TD pass of the game, this time hitting rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the middle of the field for a 6-yard score. A successful two-point conversion put them within three, but Jacksonville never touched the ball again.

Five carries and three first downs by Texans running back Joe Mixon burned through all of Jacksonville’s timeouts. QB CJ Stroud kneeled it out for the win.

Jones ended with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns, despite only playing one half.

Stroud had 242 passing yards and a touchdown of his own. Texans wide receiver Nico Collins looks fully healthy. A couple weeks removed from IR, Collins led all receivers this matchup with 119 yards.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all🙌🏼 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) December 2, 2024

What’s Next

The Jags play at the Tennessee Titans (3-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS).

The Texans have a bye week. Their next game comes at home against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. (CBS).