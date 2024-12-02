Florida Women’s Basketball Out To Snap Losing Streak

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team will be back in the O’Connell Center tonight against the Hofstra University Pride looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Florida (3-4) is hoping to keep the Pride (2-4), losers of three consecutive games, struggling.

Florida’s Last Time Out

The Gators are coming off back-to-back losses at the St. Pete Showcase, 83-81 to Tulane and 77-72 to James Madison on Friday.

Against James Madison, the Gators secured the first five points of the game en route to a 25-21 lead after the first quarter. James Madison, however, controlled things the rest of the way.

Three Gators hit double digits in scoring: Liv McGill (20), Jeriah Warren (16) and Laila Reynolds (15). Despite the loss, the Gators out-rebounded the Dukes 41-20 and tallied 46 points from inside the paint.

Worth Noting

McGill has hit double digits in the last six of seven games and ranks third in the SEC for assists, averaging 5.6 per game. With McGill, Reynolds has secured her second double-digit game. Reynolds led UF in assists for her second consecutive game.

Kyle leads the Gators on the board with 64 rebounds to average 9.1 per game and is in the nation’s top 25 for double-doubles securing three in seven outings.

. @rashayakyle set a new career high in points during the first St. Pete showcase match-up #GoGators pic.twitter.com/LiyzrjnhrZ — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 30, 2024

Florida is ranked No. 14 in the nation for field goal percentage, posting 49.8, while averaging 14.43 made free throws per game. The Gators are ranked No. 3 in the SEC.

About Monday’s Game

The Gators eighth non-conference game tips off at 7 tonight at Exactech Arena/O’Connell Center, with media coverage on SEC Network+ and ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM.