Orlando is home to Florida’s best pro basketball team. Sitting at 15-7, the Magic have one of the best records in the NBA and are 3.5 games behind the No 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Grabbing their sixth consecutive win Sunday and 12th in their last 13, the Magic continue to roll.

The Magic are one of the best teams in the league at home, boasting a 9-0 record inside the Kia Center. However, they’ve struggled on the road, going into Sunday’s game 5-7. This has been one of the team’s main are of focus this season. The Magic found themselves at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and came away with a 100-92 win.

First Quarter

It was a back-and-forth quarter, with the Magic and Nets (9-12) swapping leads several times. Neither team’s lead was ever higher than four points. At quarter end, the Nets led 29-26.

Second Quarter

The second quarter was similar to the first, with several lead changes and ties and neither team building much of a lead. After a first half that had 14 lead changes and 11 ties, the game was even at 50-50 going into the second half.

Third Quarter

Orlando finally found a way to build a lead in the third quarter. Unfortunately for them, Jalen Suggs fouled out early in the quarter. Despite this loss, Orlando still found a way to build a lead by outscoring the Nets 25-19 after a 17-6 run. Orlando closed the quarter up 75-69.

Fourth Quarter

The Nets weren’t out of the game, though. Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. Dennis Schroder scored five of the seven points, giving them a 76-75 lead. The fourth quarter once again featured lead changes and several ties. The turning point for the Magic was their defense stepping up. Orlando has the league’s top defense, and it showed by forcing six turnovers in the final quarter. In the final seven minutes, Orlando outscored Brooklyn 17-9. The Magic wouldn’t relinquish the lead and knocked off the Nets.

Key Stats

The Nets’ Cam Johnson led the game in scoring with 26.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 20 points.

The Magic and Nets had similar games from the free-throw line: Magic 25/32, Nets 24/31.

The Magic dominated in the paint with 52 rebounds to Brooklyn’s 33.

Orlando’s defense also boasted 11 blocks to Brooklyn’s three.

Up Next

The Magic stay in New York to play the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (TNT).