SEC: Landing a Spot in the Playoffs

Share Facebook

Twitter

The College Football Playoffs will be announced tomorrow with some teams in question of making it. No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 South Carolina and No. 15 Ole Miss sit right on the brink of making the cut. After the season these teams have had, who’s most deserving of landing a spot in the top 12?

No.11 Alabama

Alabama sits right on the edge of the playoff poll with a possibility of not making the College Football Playoffs. Losing to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Oklahoma makes them extremely vulnerable.

In Week 6, Alabama was ranked No.1 but took a hard loss to unranked Vanderbilt, dropping the Crimson Tide to No. 7 for Week 7.

Alabama then dropped to No. 15 after a huge loss to Tennessee in Week 8. After their third loss of the season to unranked Oklahoma, Bama drops to the No. 13 spot.

Finishing off the regular season, Alabama beat Auburn landing them in No. 11, just barely making the top 12 according to the AP Poll.

No. 13 South Carolina

South Carolina lost to LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama in the regular season.

The Gamecocks were unranked until Week 12 when they beat No. 23 Missouri, bringing South Carolina to No. 18 for Week 13. Following Week 13, South Carolina beat Wofford, bringing them to the No. 13 spot.

By Week 14, South Carolina won a massive game against No. 12 Clemson, bringing South Carolina to No. 13 to end the regular season. In return, they knocked Clemson to No. 18.

South Carolina had an underdog season, beating some great teams like Texas A&M, Missouri, and Clemson, but will it be enough for them to land a spot in the playoffs?

They were in fact… not ready pic.twitter.com/mLzOdmBYf0 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 1, 2024

No.15 Ole Miss

Ole Miss earned some great wins this season, especially its Week 11 upset against No.5 Georgia. The Rebels also lost to some unexpected teams Florida Football Upsets No. 9 Ole Miss In Home Finale – ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF. A very scattered season makes you wonder if they are deserving of landing a spot in the top 12 for the playoffs.