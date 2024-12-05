Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV

The No.10 Boise State Broncos hosts No.20 UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Friday on Fox.
𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝘆𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/6AcGXv0f4m
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 4, 2024
Boise State Broncos
Closing out their regular season, the Broncos (11-1) had a dominating victory against the Oregon State Beavers, 34-18.
Heading into this championship game, the team must continue to execute well on both sides of the ball and hope to continue with its 10-game winning streak.
Game leaders: Maddux Madsen with two touchdowns, Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty with 226 total yards and one touchdown and A’Marion McCoy with eight tackles contributed significantly to the victory.
Maddog keeps it❕
📺 FOX#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/vbKBvwFyko
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 29, 2024
Finishing this successfully will contribute to the team significantly, especially for first-year coach Spencer Danielson and Jeanty.
UNLV Rebels
Coming off a dominating win against the Nevada Wolf Pack, 38-14, the Rebels (10-2) look to continue with their four-game winning streak.
Game leaders: Haji-Malik Williams with two touchdowns, Jai’Den Thomas with 135 yards and one touchdown and Ricky White III scoring his 11th touchdown of the season.
RICKY WHITE III
11TH TOUCHDOWN FOR 11 ON THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/d27zS9RtPw
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) December 1, 2024
Previous Meeting
Earlier this season, Boise State defeated the UNLV 29-24 in Week 9. The game was decided in the fourth quarter with a crucial one-yard touchdown securing the Broncos’ win.
Ashton Jeanty will NOT be denied 💪
📺 CBS Sports#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent | #HEI2MAN pic.twitter.com/fECZHuNYAo
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 26, 2024
In the 2023 season, Boise State also defeated UNLV 44-20 to claim its third straight conference title. This championship game will serve as a rematch between both team with incredible winning streaks, both looking forward to claim the title and enter the College Football Playoffs.