Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No.10 Boise State Broncos hosts No.20 UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Friday on Fox.

Boise State Broncos

Closing out their regular season, the Broncos (11-1) had a dominating victory against the Oregon State Beavers, 34-18.

Heading into this championship game, the team must continue to execute well on both sides of the ball and hope to continue with its 10-game winning streak.

Game leaders: Maddux Madsen with two touchdowns, Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty with 226 total yards and one touchdown and A’Marion McCoy with eight tackles contributed significantly to the victory.

Finishing this successfully will contribute to the team significantly, especially for first-year coach Spencer Danielson and Jeanty.

UNLV Rebels

Coming off a dominating win against the Nevada Wolf Pack, 38-14, the Rebels (10-2) look to continue with their four-game winning streak.

Game leaders: Haji-Malik Williams with two touchdowns, Jai’Den Thomas with 135 yards and one touchdown and Ricky White III scoring his 11th touchdown of the season.

RICKY WHITE III 11TH TOUCHDOWN FOR 11 ON THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/d27zS9RtPw — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) December 1, 2024

Previous Meeting

Earlier this season, Boise State defeated the UNLV 29-24 in Week 9. The game was decided in the fourth quarter with a crucial one-yard touchdown securing the Broncos’ win.

In the 2023 season, Boise State also defeated UNLV 44-20 to claim its third straight conference title. This championship game will serve as a rematch between both team with incredible winning streaks, both looking forward to claim the title and enter the College Football Playoffs.