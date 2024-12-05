ACC Championship Game: Clemson Faces New-Comer SMU

Share Facebook

SMU faces Clemson for the ACC championship at 8 p.m. Saturday.

No. 17 Clemson (9-3) will take on No. 8 SMU (11-1). The Tigers are 7-1 in the conference with their only loss being Louisville. Their other losses came from non-conference matchups, Georgia and rival South Carolina last weekend. The Mustangs only loss of the entire season was to a non-conference BYU.

Teams Must Secure Win To Make CFP

Clemson was able to sneak their way into the ACC championships after Miami was defeated by Syracuse last weekend. However, Clemson needs this win on Saturday if they want to make it into the college football playoffs.

WIN. IN. BYE. 🐅 One win stands between @ClemsonFB and its 22nd ACC Championship AND a first-round bye in the CFP. pic.twitter.com/Im68j4MogL — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 3, 2024

If SMU wins this ACC Championship game, they will for sure make it into the college football playoffs. However, if they lose this game to the Tigers, they still have a chance of making it into the playoffs, but they also could be left out.

SMU is in the playoffs as of right now. Coach Rhett Lashlee discusses the potential downside of playing for this ACC title:

We talked to SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, who said coaches might want to avoid conference title games if the Mustangs get dropped out of the College Football Playoff field if they lose the ACC title game to Clemson. https://t.co/t9Nsc8dF6d pic.twitter.com/nnPf1KyRLk — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 4, 2024

Key Players

Since SMU has switched to quarterback Kevin Jennings, they have not lost a game. Jennings has been a key factor in the Mustangs 8-0 conference record. They have also scored at least 28 points in every game since he started.

𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 🚂🐎@Kevin8Jennings has led the Mustangs to a perfect 8-0 run in ACC play with 19 passing and 4 rushing TDs for 2,746 & 344 rushing YDs this season@SMUFB | @SMUMustangs | #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/AwGcJIl0Yp — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 4, 2024

Clemson quarterback, Cade Klubnik is ranked 12th in the college football quarterback rankings. He is determined to lead Clemson to another ACC championship win and the CFP.

More of this 🔜@CadeKlubnikQB has 29 passing and 7 rushing TDs for 3,041 passing and 437 rushing YDs this season. Klubnik is T4 in FBS in passing TDs and T2 in the ACC…Enjoy this 9 minute clip of every TD from the 2024 regular season@ClemsonFB | @ClemsonTigers | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/bamhCZ767P — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 4, 2024

Where to Watch

The ACC Championship will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, and can also be watched on ABC.