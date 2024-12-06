UF Women’s Basketball Defeats Clemson

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team defeated Clemson 77-64 Thursday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge. It’s Florida’s first road win of the season.

The Gators (5-4) were led by freshman guard Liv McGill with 21 points, her seventh 20-point or more performance this season. Senior Ra Shaya Kyle had a productive evening as well at Littlejohn Coliseum, recording her fifth double-double of the season. Kyle scored 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Recap

Things got off to a slow start for the Gators. In the first half, the Tigers (5-3) held the Gators to only two made 3s of six attempts. Florida shot a game-low 33.3 percent from the field (5-15 in the first quarter).

The Gators started to build some momentum in the second quarter by outscoring Clemson 19-8 for a 32-21 lead at intermission. Florida shot 57.1 percent from the field (8-14) and forced six turnovers.

In the third quarter, Clemson outscored the Gators 26-25. The Tigers made 17 shot attempts in the second half and cut Florida’s lead to as little as four in the fourth quarter. The Gators shot 10-15 from the field, which was a game-best 66.7 percent. McGill led the way with 10 points, shooting 4-5 from the field and hitting two 3-point shots.

The Gators pulled away from the Tigers in the last quarter going 7-8 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Gators return to Exactech Arena/O’Connell Center for a 2 p.m. game Sunday against Marshall (3-4). Media coverage is on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-DM/850-AM WRUF.