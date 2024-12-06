P.K. Yonge’s Dodd Signs To Play Soccer At USC Aiken

Share Facebook

P.K. Yonge’s Mae Dodd signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at the University of South Carolina Aiken, which competes in the Peach Belt Conference.

“I visited over the summer and automatically loved the environment,” Dodd said. “It is a great coach and it is a rebuilding team, so I thought that it was somewhere I could make an impact.”

A Lasting Impact

Dodd began her soccer career at age 4, but her time at P.K. Yonge has left an enduring mark. Over her four years, she has earned the Coaches Award as a freshman, the Versatility Award her sophomore year and the Tom Petty Award as a junior. Additionally, she has been named to the Gainesville Sun All-Area team every year.

“This P.K. team has been such a family — they all mean so much to me,” she said. “We have so many dreams together and it is amazing.”

‘All In’

Blue Wave coach Rebecca Schackow praised Dodd as a dedicated and determined leader. She highlighted Dodd’s toughness and inclusive mentality as a key to her success.

“She sets the example of being all in — because she is,” Schackow said. “She is also very inclusive and welcoming. She encourages anyone to join her in doing what it takes to get better. That is a special trait.”

Up Next

The Blue Wave (4-2) face the Lafayette Hornets (3-2) at 5 p.m. Friday in Mayo.