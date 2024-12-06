Jacksonville Jaguars Take On the Tennessee Titans

Share Facebook

The Tennessee Titans (3-9) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday. The game is at Nissan Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

Fighting at the Bottom

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans are sitting at the bottom in the AFC South. The Jags have finished last in the AFC South in four of the last six seasons. The Titans want to avoid finishing last two years in a row after their previous ranking.

The Jags have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, joining the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders as the three teams already out of the competition.

The Titans are one loss away from losing a playoff spot. A win for the Houston Texans in their next game would also eliminate the Titans, ruining a playoff chance.

Injuries

The Jags will have to move forward without their quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as he will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injury reserve. This comes after Lawrence obtained a concussion due to a “dirty hit” from Houston Texas linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair last Sunday.

#TrevorLawrence

Will be ruled out due to posturing

Obvious visual signs of concussion

Hit was late but not to head

Head hits turf

2nd documented concussion pic.twitter.com/dmgmQeyDvR — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 1, 2024

Mac Jones will take his place for the Jags, having started twice and appeared in five games this season. Jones struggled in his first two starts, but looked much better against the Texans. Comparing his numbers with the league’s best, the quarterback ranks as the worst in passing yards per game, second-worst in passer rating and third-worst in yards per attempt.

WR Christian Kirk broke his collarbone in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. The team placed WR Gabe Davis on IR after he sustained a torn meniscus against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

The Jags brought in former Denver Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds to take up the mantle in hopes of making the team better. Reynolds is a veteran and will give the team depth as the Jags hope to end the season strong.