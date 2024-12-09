Gainesville Girls Basketball Duo Shine In Win Vs. Trenton

Share Facebook

The Gainesville High School Hurricanes girls basketball team provided a statement win, 67-33, against the visiting Trenton High School Tigers on Wednesday night.

The ‘Canes (4-1) stormed to the win behind the senior pair of Jamison Cardwell and Jayden Terry.

Dynamic Defense

Terry was the disruptor on defense. She pickpocketed the Tigers (5-2) all game long, converting easy scores with speed in transition. The guard, who committed to Louisiana Tech in November, was a prime example of what coach Jazlynd Rollins instills in her defense: active hands and suffocating the ball handler.

“We teach them to guard up on the ball really close, play aggressive defense … that’s something we work on in practice consistently,” Rollins said.

Terry added 17 points and poured it on from beyond the arch while also showing off her playmaking abilities.

On A Platter

Perhaps just outshining her partner in crime in this bout was Jamison Cardwell. The senior transfer from Buchholz High School stunned the home crowd with flashy displays of passing to her teammates.

One hand rockets through two defenders to the baseline? No problem. No-look kicks to the corner? You bet. Tack on a smooth midrange game and tough footwork on drives to the basket, and it’s clear why Florida A&M has already come calling for her services.

Cardwell finished the contest with 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting and five dimes, leading the team in each category.

The dominance from this duo allowed the squad around them to show their stuff too. This, as noted by Rollins, is crucial to the season if the Hurricanes want to capture another title.

“They’re learning to get everyone involved, which is the greatest thing. We’re emphasizing team this year,” Rollins said.

Up Next

Gainesville will travel to undefeated Williston High School (5-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in game two of a three-game road set. Trenton plays at Buchholz (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.