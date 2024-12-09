GHS Boys Basketball Beats Williston In Double Overtime

Share Facebook

The Gainesville High Purple Hurricanes boys basketball team defeated the Williston Red Devils 68-66 in double overtime Friday, defending the Purple Palace and advancing to 4-0.

Intense Game

GHS was led by junior Cordarius White, who finished the game with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime to give his team the lead, and made three clutch free throws in double overtime to seal the game.

Williston junior De’Andre Harvey led his team with 14 points on 6/8 shooting.

It was all Gainesville in the first half when centers Cornelius White and Aidan Bell both made 3-pointers. A highlight alley-oop from B.J. Smith to Cornelius White sent the home crowd into a frenzy. The Hurricanes successfully deployed a 2-3 zone to end the first half with a 35-21 lead.

Then, the Red Devils mounted a third-quarter comeback. GHS committed five fouls while Williston committed zero. Tough reverse layups and an emphatic tomahawk dunk by De’Andre Harvey brought the Red Devils (3-3) within five (43-38) going into the fourth quarter.

Williston took the lead with five minutes left in regulation, leading 47-46. The game went back-and-forth as neither team could pull ahead. The fourth quarter finished with the teams tied at 54-54.

In the first overtime, Williston was up 62-59 with 23.8 seconds in the game. But Cornelius White hit a deep, contested 3-pointer to force double overtime.

Up Next

Williston took the lead 66-65, but fouled Cordarius White on a 3-pointer, sending him to the line. White hit all three free throws, giving Gainesville the lead 68-66 with 6.4 seconds left in double overtime. Williston had the ball, but a clutch steal by Jordan Dixon sealed the win for the Purple Hurricanes.

Gainesville hosts Ocala Vanguard (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Williston hosts P.K Yonge (2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.