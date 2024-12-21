Florida Football Rolls To Gasparilla Bowl Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

TAMPA — Adversity was the calling card for Florida’s 2024 football season. From a Week 1 beatdown at the hands of rival Miami to losing key players on both sides of the ball to injury, the Gators managed to overcome adversity to find themselves with a winning season.

With the 33-8 win Friday against the Tulane Green Waves in the 16th Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, the Gators haven’t just reached their peak — they’ve reset the bar.

Low-Scoring Half

The first half told a different story. There wasn’t much offense generated for either team in the first quarter after exchanging punts and a flea-flicker failure by Tulane quarterback Ty Thompson saw Florida with an interception by Trikweze Bridges and a number of opportunities to capitalize off turnovers early on.

Thompson, along with usual signal-caller Darian Mensah, are both in the transfer portal, but Thompson used this opportunity to showcase his skill set for any potential new landing spot.

Florida (8-5), despite moving the ball effectively, stalled a number of times in the red zone and relied on the leg of kicker Trey Smack to get on the scoreboard. Smack finished with field goals of 34, 44, 24 and 30 yards.

Gimme that! Florida’s Trikweze Bridges picks off Tulane QB Ty Thompson on the Green Wave’s second offensive snap. Tulane’s offense is gonna struggle today!pic.twitter.com/k7dCcRF2LI — Wake Up SEC (@wakeupsec) December 20, 2024



Tulane coach Jon Sumrall knew the Gators would be a tough team to deal with.

“That’s a talented team. I’ve coached in (the SEC) and that’s how a team in that league is supposed to look like,” Sumrall said.

The half ended with the Gators leading 6-0, the fewest points scored in the first half of a Gasparilla Bowl. It also matched the six points scored in the second half of the 2015 game between Marshall and Connecticut for the lowest scoring half in bowl history.

Second-Half Domination

The Gators came out of the half with new light led by freshman phenom and eventual Gasparilla Bowl MVP DJ Lagway, who after throwing two first-half interceptions, led Florida to a 26-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

Lagway completed 22 of 35 passes for a bowl-record 305 yards, which included a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tony Livingston in the third quarter that all but put away Tulane (9-5) at 16-0.

FINALLY, A TOUCHDOWN!!! Tony Livingston takes it in on the quick pass from Lagway!!! 16-0 #Gators!!! pic.twitter.com/Mswb6CSmQL — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) December 20, 2024



Lagway, despite his earlier struggles in the game, noted the support the Gator faithful showed kept him calm and poised.

“It’s been a blessing,” Lagway said. “Having an amazing fanbase, being coached by Coach Napier … I’m just excited for the future.”

Because of injuries and players transferring, new faces helped the Gators: Walk-on junior defensive back Alfonso Allen Jr. was in his first-game action for the Gators and came up with an interception. Freshman running back KD Daniels saved a Gators’ drive on fourth down when he scooped up a Lagway fumble before running through the Green Wave defense 27 yards for a score to make it 26-0 with 6:29 remaining.

Fan-favorite Desmond Watson came up clutch for Florida … on offense of all places. Watson, a defensive lineman by trade, ran the ball up the middle and used all of his 449 pounds to push the pack and get the Gators a first down.

Not to be outdone, Florida walk-on tailback Anthony Rubio, son of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, got his first set of touches all season and finished with his first collegiate touchdown.

449-POUND Florida lineman Desmond Watson hit the Heisman pose after getting a carry as an RB ABSOLUTE LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/WZaDvkiIXx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2024

Finishing Touch

Florida finished the season on a four-game winning streak and Billy Napier’s first bowl win as Gator coach.

“This is a production business,” Napier said. “They love you when you win and they hate you when you lose … There is a faith foundation that has been an anchor for me that has carried me throughout my career.”

If nothing else, the result Friday proves the Gators are more than just outliers, they’re the future.