Florida Men’s Tennis Secures Season-Opening Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 24 Florida Gators men’s tennis team defeated Georgia Southern 6-1 at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Monday to start its season.

Florida finished 2-1 in doubles and 5-1 in singles play.

Doubles started strong for the Gators with Jeremy Jin-Kevin Edengren taking the first win of the day on court three. Edengren, a sophomore from Sweden, and Jin, a sophomore from Australia, took control of the match early for a 6-2 win.

JanMagnus Johnson-Adhithya Ganesan fell short to Georgia Southern’s German duo of Aaron James Williams-Laurent Julia Calac 6-3 in court two.

The Gators won the doubles point in a back-and-forth match on court one, where Tanapatt Nirundorn-Henry Jefferson won 7-5.

the fight for the doubles point goes to the Gators😤 doubles score:

T + Henry- 7⃣-5⃣

Billy + JanMagnus- ✖️

Kevin + JJ- 6⃣-2⃣ pic.twitter.com/95RIDqQJpU — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 20, 2025

Dominating Singles

Jefferson, a sophomore, carried the momentum from his dominating doubles match to get another point for the Gators at No. 3 singles. Jefferson gained the lead quickly against Pierre Mouesca en route to a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Henry gets the sweep 6-2, 6-4 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6VsB3HBL8I — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 20, 2025

Ganesan faced Dimitris Paliouras at No. 1 singles. In a close set, Ganesan was able to win the tie break, resulting in a 7-6 decision. Bringing the momentum into the second set, Ganesan won 6-3.

Billy is back 💥 he takes court 1⃣ 7-6,6-3 pic.twitter.com/W7jr8zac0L — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 20, 2025

Johnson lost to GSU’s Pierre Mouesca at No. 2 singles in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0, the Eagles’ only point of the day.

Nirundorn scored the Gators’ fourth win, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 4 singles.

Edengren, after being up 5-0 in the first set, established his dominance on court five. He finished the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-2 to give Florida a 5-1 lead.

Although Florida had already grabbed the win, freshman Ben Weintraub did not let up at No. 6. He finished the Gators’ opener strong by ending the second set 6-0 after winning the first set 6-3.

Up Next

The Gators will travel to New York City to compete in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. Florida faces Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 10 a.m.