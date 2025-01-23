Share Facebook

The college football transfer portal — the NCAA’s version of free agency — closed Dec. 28.

Who did Florida target? Who’s still on the roster? Here’s a breakdown of the Gators’ moves this past month.

Players Added

The Gators added five players via the winter portal. The most recent was Harrison Bailey, a senior quarterback from Louisville.

The Gators had some depth issues at the position this past season, and after freshman Deshawn Purdie withdrew his transfer only days after his initial commitment, Florida desperately needed another signal caller. The team found its answer in Bailey, who was solid in his limited minutes for the Cardinals.

BREAKING: Louisville transfer QB Harrison Bailey has committed to Florida, @SWiltfong_ reports🐊 The former Tennessee, UNLV signal-caller was the No. 4 QB in the 2020 class behind Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei, and CJ Stroud. https://t.co/7GoicW7Z8B pic.twitter.com/0V8HjzrET0 — On3 (@On3sports) January 20, 2025

Other players added through the portal include UMass edge rusher Kofi Asare, UCLA wide receiver Michael Sturdivant, Southern Miss cornerback Michael Caraway Jr., and Michigan punter Tommy Doman.

Players Leaving

Thirteen Gators on scholarship entered the transfer portal.

Sophomore cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson was the top-rated prospect in Florida’s 2023 recruiting class, with the Gators looking to play him in a more significant role in 2024. However, an undisclosed injury against Samford in Week 2 knocked Jackson out for the rest of the year, leading both parties to agree to move on.

He entered the portal Dec. 3 and chose the LSU Tigers on Dec. 13.

The Path to the Boot Transfer cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson is officially a Tiger! pic.twitter.com/jIdGAWpNpN — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 14, 2024

LSU poached another Gator in the form of junior edge Jack Pyburn. He only made two starts for Florida in 2024 after suffering a season-ending ACL tear the previous year. He officially committed to LSU on Dec. 17.

Florida also lost junior defensive end Justus Boone, who committed to Arkansas on Dec. 21 with one season of college eligibility left. A preseason knee injury derailed what would’ve been Boone’s red-shirt sophomore season in 2023, and he played limited minutes in 2024.

Other transfers include TE Arlis Boardingham (Bowling Green), OL Christian Williams (Liberty), DL Kelby Collins (Alabama), DL Quincy Ivory (Jackson State), LB Deuce Spurlock II (Liberty), DL T.J. Searcy (Texas A&M), TE Gavin Hill (Florida A&M), WR Marcus Burke (UCF), OL Mike Williams (Towson) and WR Andy Jean (Pittsburgh).

Postseason Activity

The Gators also have a couple of players participating in the upcoming All-Star games.

Senior cornerback and Florida native Jason Marshall Jr., who started and ended his career with the Gators, was named a member of the West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Joining him on Team West is senior offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.

Meanwhile, senior running back Montrell Johnson Jr. joined the East team. Johnson Jr. ended with more than 3,000 rushing yards in his career after transferring to Florida from Louisiana.

Over in the Senior Bowl, UF is represented by linebacker Shemar James and punter Jeremy Crawshaw.

Looking Ahead

While it’s still far too early to call the shots, there’s seemingly plenty of optimism surrounding the Gators’ chances heading into next season.

Ten media outlets listed the Gators in their top-25 lists, with Sporting News ranking them as high as 11th.

.@dennisdoddcbs’ way-too-early Top 25 for 2025. Who do y’all think should be higher? pic.twitter.com/lfVG5w3ZNX — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) January 21, 2025

Once again, the Gators’ main concern entering the season is their tough schedule. However, if Florida could eke out an 8-5 record in 2024, who’s to say the team couldn’t emerge as a genuine playoff contender in 2025?