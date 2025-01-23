Lightning Look to Keep Rolling Against Rebuilding Chicago

The Tampa Bay Lightning (28-15-6) are set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (14-29-4) on Friday night at the United Center in Chicago. This matchup pits one of the league’s perennial contenders against a team deep in rebuild mode.

The Foundation

The Lightning enter the game riding a three-game winning streak. Led by their star trio of Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point, Tampa Bay continues to establish itself as a force in the Eastern Conference. Kucherov, with 62 points on the season, has been particularly dynamic. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been lights out in net, posting a .921 save percentage.

On the other side, the Blackhawks are in the midst of a challenging season. With just two wins in their last eight games, Chicago is firmly entrenched near the bottom of the standings. The Blackhawks continue to focus on building their future. Rookie sensation Connor Bedard, the NHL’s No.1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, has provided glimpses of brilliance with 39 points so far.

Building Blocks Ahead

Bedard has been a bright spot for Chicago. This matchup against a powerhouse team gives him another chance to showcase his skills on a big stage.

The Lightning goaltender, Vasilevskiy, has historically fared well against Chicago. He will look to frustrate the Blackhawks’ young offense yet again.

Strength in Numbers

Tampa Bay has won five straight meetings against Chicago, outscoring the Blackhawks 22-9 in those games.

The Blackhawks are 7-16-2 at home this season, while Tampa Bay is 11-10-3 on the road.

Kucherov has tallied 12 points in his last eight games against Chicago.

What’s Next

No. 13 Tampa Bay Lightning takes on No. 31 Chicago Blackhawks, continuing their four-game trip on the road. They are making a pitstop in Chicago in hopes of securing a win on Friday night at 8:00.

The matchup can be found on Fanduel Sports Network Florida or ESPN+.

The Lightning will finish their road trip by traveling to Detroit to face the Red Wings on Saturday at 7 p.m.