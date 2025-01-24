Magic lose to Trail Blazers: Looking Ahead to the Pistons

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic fell short against the Portland Blazers in a tough loss Thursday, 101-79, as Portland’s defensive firepower proved to be too much. Now, the Magic look to bounce back as they face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Tough Loss

Portland’s defense swiped at dribbles and didn’t surrender easy buckets, leading to 14 steals and 12 blocks. Orlando’s offense shot 34% from the field and 24% from behind the 3-point line. The Magic finished with 22 turnovers, which led to 22 points for the Trail Blazers.

Portland (16-28) guard Anfernee Simons led the Blazers with 21 points, followed by forwards Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Magic (23-23) forward Franz Wagner came back after missing 20 games with a torn oblique. He led the Magic with 20 points while forward Paolo Banchero went 1-of-14 from the field for eight points and five turnovers.

The loss is the Orlando Magic’s fifth straight and the ninth in the last 12 games.

On the Comeback

On Saturday, the Pistons (23-21), No. 6 in the Easter Conference, will visit the No. 7 Orlando Magic (23-23).

The Magic are currently averaging 103.4 points per game, while the Pistons allow 112.9. Players to look for in the Eastern Conference matchup are Wagner and Banchero, who is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Guard Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 24.6 points, and guard Malik Beasley, averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games, are players to watch for on the Pistons.

The game will tip off on Saturday at 7 p.m.