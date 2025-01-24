A Dominant Conference: SEC Play Continues in Men’s Basketball

Share Facebook

Twitter

It’s a historic year for SEC men’s basketball.

Most expected the SEC to be a competitive conference this college basketball season—after all, eight teams made the NCAA tournament last year. A terrific offseason that saw 17 of ESPN’s top 50 transfers head to the SEC further cemented opinions that the Southeastern Conference would be a force.

What wasn’t anticipated: a historic season that may permanently staple the SEC as a “basketball conference.” Almost three months into the season, every team in the conference sits above .500.

Current Standings

SEC Basketball Standings ahead of Saturday’s action 👀 pic.twitter.com/wqWF6xdpIS — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 24, 2025

Record-Breaking Season

USA TODAY’s bracketology projection currently puts 13 SEC teams in the NCAA tournament in March. The record for bids from a single conference is 11, set in 2011 by the Big East. That number may drop as SEC play continues, which includes some big-name games this weekend. Auburn (17-1) and Tennessee (16-2) are projected No. 1 seeds, with Florida as a No. 2.

The SEC began conference play on Jan. 4, with a collective 88.9 win percentage, the best record of any conference in the country by far.

It’s also, by a wide margin, the best winning percentage in the league’s history.

SEC basketball is the best it has ever been. Games like this are happening every night. Texas A&M steals one in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/jUQtK6vagy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 23, 2025

The conference has 21 wins against AP-ranked opponents in non-conference play. No conference has ever reached that feat in regular play in NCAA Division I history.

Currently, nine teams in the SEC are sitting in the AP Top 25. Auburn sits at No. 1.

Weekend Battles

A large slate of high-impact conference games playout this weekend.

The No. 6 Tennessee Vols travel to Alabama to face No.1 Auburn on Saturday. Forward Johni Broome and the Tigers will fight to remain atop the NCAA rankings, but need to get past a well-rounded Tennessee team to do so.

Expect a shake-up in the rankings come Monday after play this weekend.

Click here for a list of the SEC games this Saturday.