Florida Men’s Tennis Loses At ITA Event In NYC

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team swept Middle Tennessee on Saturday before falling to No.7 Columbia on Day 2 of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in New York City.

Saturday’s Match

Florida came out strong against Middle Tennessee. The doubles tem of Tanapatt Nirundorn-Henry Jefferson defeated Ondrej Horak-Kaira Al-Amin, 6-2, followed by another 6-2 win from Adhithya Ganesan-Ben Weintraub that secured Florida the doubles point. The third doubles match played by Jeremy Jin-Kevin Edengren was left unfinished, 4-4.

The Gators started singles strong with a dominating performance by Jin, 6-1, 6-2. JanMagnus Johnson secured the third point, followed by Ganesan getting the win for the Gators. Henry Jefferson and Bradley Paliska’s matches were left unfinished.

starting off the ITA Kickoff Weekend right, with a DUB. We play the winner of Columbia/Miami tomorrow 👏#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/sfBV1UQsts — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 25, 2025

Sunday’s Match

The Gators suffered their first loss of the season against No. 7 Columbia.

The Gators lost the doubles point after Ganesan-Weintraub were defeated 6-2. The duo of Tanapatt Nirundorn-Henry Jefferson lost 6-3 to Michael Zheng-Nicolas Kotzen. After Columbia secured the doubles point, Jin-Edengren’s match was left unfinished.

Florida began singles play with Weintraub losing 6-0, 6-0, to Thanaphat Boosarawongse. The Lions secured their third point after Ganesan lost.

Edengren got the Gators on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Jefferson was able to find Florida its second point with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

The Gators fell short of tying the match when Mirundorn lost in a close 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) match.

The Gators (2-1) finished second overall on weekend.

Up Next

The Gators travel to Tallahassee to play Florida State at 5:30 p.m. Friday.