Florida
Adithya Ganesan and sophomore Tanapatt Niduron shake hands with their opponents in the Gators men's tennis team's loss to Florida State February 3, 2024. [Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Vasquez]

Florida Men’s Tennis Loses At ITA Event In NYC

Heather Mckenzie January 27, 2025 Gators Sports, Gators Tennis 12 Views

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team swept Middle Tennessee on Saturday before falling to No.7 Columbia on Day 2 of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in New York City.

Saturday’s Match

Florida came out strong against Middle Tennessee. The doubles tem of Tanapatt Nirundorn-Henry Jefferson defeated Ondrej Horak-Kaira Al-Amin, 6-2, followed by another 6-2 win from Adhithya Ganesan-Ben Weintraub that secured Florida the doubles point. The third doubles match played by Jeremy Jin-Kevin Edengren was left unfinished, 4-4.

The Gators started singles strong with a dominating performance by Jin, 6-1, 6-2. JanMagnus Johnson secured the third point, followed by Ganesan getting the win for the Gators. Henry Jefferson and Bradley Paliska’s matches were left unfinished.

Sunday’s Match

The Gators suffered their first loss of the season against No. 7 Columbia.

The Gators lost the doubles point after Ganesan-Weintraub were defeated 6-2. The duo of Tanapatt Nirundorn-Henry Jefferson lost 6-3 to Michael Zheng-Nicolas Kotzen. After Columbia secured the doubles point, Jin-Edengren’s match was left unfinished.

Florida began singles play with Weintraub losing 6-0, 6-0, to Thanaphat Boosarawongse. The Lions secured their third point after Ganesan lost.

Edengren got the Gators on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Jefferson was able to find Florida its second point with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

The Gators fell short of tying the match when Mirundorn lost in a close 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) match.

The Gators (2-1) finished second overall on weekend.

Up Next

The Gators travel to Tallahassee to play Florida State at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Tags

About Heather Mckenzie

I am a second-year Journalism Sports and Media major.

Check Also

Florida Men’s Tennis In Big Apple For ITA Kick-off Weekend

The No. 24 Florida Gators men’s tennis team enters the ITA’s Kick-Off Weekend in New …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties