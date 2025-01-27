Magic, Heat Set For Final Matchup Of Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic will travel to Miami tonight to take on the Heat in the final matchup of the regular season between the in-state rivals.

The Magic (24-23) , having already beaten the Heat (22-22) twice earlier this season, is looking to secure the season series win for the first time since 2018-19. The game is also an important matchup in the play-in race, as Orlando has a half-game advantage over Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

Both teams have struggled of late. The Magic had lost five consecutive games before a 121-113 victory against Detroit on Saturday, while the Heat are 2-5 in their last seven.

Last round

The last time the two Sunshine State squads squared off, the Heat took the win in a low-scoring affair, 89-88. Tyler Herro capped off a 20-point night with a game-winning jumper in the closing seconds. Miami also got strong bench contributions from Alec Burks and Terry Rozier. Guard Jalen Suggs led a short-handed Magic squad with 29 points.

TYLER HERRO CALLS GAME VS. MAGIC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/erYDwVmsZp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2024

Suggs a question mark

After missing three weeks with a lower back strain, Suggs made his return to the lineup Saturday against the Pistons. He scored eight points in 15 minutes before exiting the contest in the fourth quarter.

In his first game back since Jan. 3, Jalen Suggs limps off after slipping on the court. pic.twitter.com/9RRa9IwmAM — Magic on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_Magic) January 26, 2025

Suggs is expected to be a game-time decision for tonight’s matchup with a left quadricep contusion.

Banchero, Wagner Back To Business As Usual

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have both dealt with lengthy injury absences this season, but a stellar showing Saturday night against the Pistons proved to Magic fans that their young duo is still something special.

In only their second game played together since October, each forward poured in 32 points while also registering seven assists apiece. When both are clicking, the Magic offense is a formidable force for any opponent.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida.