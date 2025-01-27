Liam Coen Takes Helm as Head Coach In Jacksonville

Share Facebook

In a move that has electrified the NFL offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars have named Liam Coen their new head coach. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is fresh off a season where his unit ranked among the league’s best in nearly every offensive category. Now, Coen is tasked with rejuvenating a Jaguars offense that finished near the bottom of the league in 2024.

We have agreed to terms with Liam Coen to become our Head Coach!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PeL3YzChYn — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 24, 2025

Coen’s one-year stint in Tampa Bay was nothing short of transformative. The Buccaneers soared to the league’s fourth-highest scoring offense, averaging 29.0 points per game, an 8-point jump from their 2023 campaign. Under Coen’s guidance, the team ranked third in total yards per game (393.2), fifth in rushing yards per game (146.5), and fourth in passing yards per game (246.7).

A Gamble on Greatness

The Jaguars, coming off an 4-13 season under Doug Pederson, averaged just 18.8 points per game—ranking 26th in the league. Their rushing attack, passing game, and total yardage all ranked in the bottom eight of the NFL. Coen’s track record suggests he’s up to the challenge of turning those numbers around.

In Tampa, Coen worked wonders with a roster many thought lacked a strong ground game. Running back Bucky Irving emerged as a force, helping the Bucs go from second-to-last in rushing yards (90.4) in 2023 to fifth in the league. Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield delivered a career revival, as Tampa’s aerial attack surged from 12th to 4th in passing yards.

A High-Stakes Recruitment

The Jaguars lured Coen away from the Buccaneers just days after Tampa Bay reportedly verbally agreed to make him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive coordinator at roughly $4.5 million per year. Jacksonville, however, sealed the deal with a head coaching contract worth an estimated $12 million annually.

A Blueprint for Success

The Jaguars appear ready to embrace a quick turnaround under Coen. With the NFL Draft and free agency on the horizon, Jacksonville’s front office is expected to prioritize offensive playmakers who can thrive in Coen’s aggressive system.

As the Jaguars usher in the Liam Coen era, fans in Duval County have reason to hope. If Coen can replicate his Tampa Bay magic, Jacksonville’s offensive woes could become a thing of the past.

What’s Next

All eyes will be on the NFL Draft, where Jacksonville holds the 5th overall pick. Will they add a game-changing wide receiver or bolster their offensive line? One thing is certain—under Coen, the Jaguars are finally aiming high.