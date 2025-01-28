Heat Take Down Magic in Double-OT

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic (24-24) blew a 14-point lead to the Miami Heat (23-22) on Monday night, losing 125-119 in double-overtime and dropping four of their last five games. Despite missing Jimmy Butler, again, the Heat rallied behind 30 points from Tyler Herro and 26 points from Bam Adebayo to seal the win.

Recap

Herro also contributed 12 assists and eight rebounds, while Adebayo added 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Rookie Kel’el Ware helped out with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic each scored 15 points in the victory. With the win, the Heat improved to 10-10 without Butler this season, staying above .500 despite their star’s absence.

Heat stats vs the Magic: Herro – 30 points, 12 assists

Adebayo – 26 points, 10 rebounds

Ware – 19 points, 10 rebounds

Jovic – 15 points, 7 rebounds

Robinson – 15 points, 4 assists

Rozier – 11 points, 3 assists — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 28, 2025

Orlando, which led 88-80 heading into the final period, was led by Franz Wagner’s 29 points. Paolo Banchero and Tristan da Silva each scored 17, but Orlando’s offense stalled in overtime, as the Magic were outscored 9-3 in the second extra period.

The Magic are 18-2 this season in games where they lead by double digits in the fourth quarter, but both losses have come at the hands of the Heat. Despite their recent struggles, Orlando is starting to get healthy for the first time since the start of the season. Injuries have been a challenge for this young squad, but they remain in the thick of the playoff race just weeks before the All-Star break.

The Magic also welcomed back Goga Bitadze, who missed six games due to concussion protocol. Orlando is 22-15 with Bitadze in the lineup, but just 2-9 without him. Bitadze finished with a plus-21 in 22 minutes on Monday.

With the win, Miami split the season series with Orlando 2-2. The Heat have either won or split the season series with the Magic 27 times in 36 seasons.

The Tyler 3 to ice it in 2OT 🥶 ALL-STAR HIM pic.twitter.com/wuPodASzza — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 28, 2025

What’s Next

The Magic begin a five-game West Coast road trip Thursday at Portland, while the Heat host Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Tip-off for Magic vs. Trail Blazers is 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Tip-off for Cavaliers vs. Heat is 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.