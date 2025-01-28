Gators Men’s Golf Takes on Southwestern Invitational

Share Facebook

The No. 14 Florida Gators men’s golf team started their spring season at the Southwestern Invitational from Monday-Wednesday. Pepperdine University hosts at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California; course yardage – 7,081 yards, par – 71.

The Gators faced off against Arizona (No. 11), California, Chattanooga, Duke (No. 24), Pepperdine (No. 19), San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas (No. 5), UCLA (No. 10), UNLV, USC, Vanderbilt (No. 15) and Washington.

The team line up for the invitational is consisted of Ian Gilligan (No.1, Sr), Jack Turner (No.2, So), Parker Bell (No.3, Jr), Luke Poulter (No.4, So), Zack Swanwick (No.5, Fr) and Matthew Kress (Individual, Jr)

This is their third appearance in the tournament and the first since 1987. The other appearance was in 1986 in which the Gators placed third.

Day 1 Scores

UF had a combined team score of 293 (+8), leaving them tied for 8th place alongside with Cal. The event is being led by San Diego State at -8.

Freshman Zack Swanwick led the team at an even par 71, managing bogeys on holes 4, 7, 14, and 15 but recovering with birdies on 6, 8, 12, and 16. He is individually tied for 16th place.

Ian Gilligan followed with a score of 72 (+1), tied for 23rd place. Jack Turner is sitting tied for 35th place with a score of 74 (+3). Completing the team score is Luke Poulter with a score of 76 (+5) and tied for 50th place.

Competing individually, Matthew Kress tied for 5th place with an impressive, bogey-free 69 (-2) for Florida. Kress, one of 15 golfers, shot under par in round one, thanks to his first eagle on the 4th hole (par-5, 573 yards).

Round 1 📊 Gators are tied for 8th#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/ZccibM84rw — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) January 28, 2025

Day 2 Tee Times

The Gators will begin Tuesday at 12 p.m. on the 1st hole, with Kress starting at the 10th hole later.