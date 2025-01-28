Gators Women’s Golf Tied For First After Day One of Sea Best Intercollegiate

Florida teed off its spring season at the Sea Best Intercollegiate tournament at San Hose Country Club on Monday. Through 36 holes, Florida sits tied with Illinois State at -7.

Gators Roll Early

In round one, the Gators scored the best out of the 15 schools competing in the stroke-play tournament hosted by Jacksonville University. Eleven combined birdies shot Florida out to an early lead, highlighted by freshman Addison Klonowski, who shot four consecutive birdies on holes 3 – 6. Klomowki led all golfers in the individual leaderboard for a time. She sits T6 through two rounds.

GATORS ON TOP 🐊🔛🔝 Gators lead the way shooting (-5) overall in Round 1#GoGators pic.twitter.com/83vHdEEPhc — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) January 27, 2025

Despite shooting -5 overall in round one, followed by a -2 in the second, the Gators are tied with Illinois State for the top spot. The Redbirds’ second round was the lowest of any school in the tournament day one. Seven strokes behind Florida through 18, Illinois State clawed up the leaderboard, finishing round two 9-under-par. It was its best round in program history.

Individual Achievements

Florida freshman Elaine Widjaja and sophomore Inès Archer lead all players in individual scoring through two rounds. Both players are at 4-under 140. Widjaja and Archer could both garner career best finishes after Tuesday’s final round. Archer’s best finish was a T2 performance at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in 2024. Widjaja’s was a T8 performance in the Cougar Classic last fall.

bon putt 🤌 Inès Archer finishes at the top of the leaderboard shooting -4 (T1)#GoGators pic.twitter.com/RWExgk3Wdc — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) January 27, 2025

Archer and Widjaja are joined at first in the individually leaderboard by Illinois State’s Jessica Jolly and South Alabama’s Mercedes Aldana.

Team Leaderboard:

T1 – Florida (-7)

T1 – Illinois State (-7)

3 – South Alabama (E)

4 – Florida Gulf Coast (+4)

5 – Costal Carolina (+6)

T6 – Florida Southern (+11)

T6 – Jacksonville (+11)

8 – Stetson (+12)

9 – Richmond (+14)

T10 – Daytona State (+16)

T10 – Navy (+16)

12 – Seminole State (+29)

13 – USC Upstate (+38)

14 – Lipscomb (+51)

15 – Holy Cross (+64)

Florida Leaderboard:

T1 – Elaine Widjaja (-4)

T1 – Inès Archer (-4)

T6 – Addison Klonowski (-2)

T26 – Paula francisco (+3)

T50 – Siuue Wu (+8)

Individual play – T21 – Sophie Stevens (+2)

What’s To Come

A win at the Sea Best Intercollegiate will be the Gators’ third consecutive and overall win of the 2024-2025 season. A victory would also mark back-to-back seasons Florida has won three tournaments. It would be the ninth time in program history.

The final round of the tournament starts Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.