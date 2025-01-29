Byrne Returns To Florida Baseball In New Role

Share Facebook

The Florida baseball team is welcoming back its all-time saves leader, Michael Byrne, as a student assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Byrne is rehabbing from an injury after entering free agency following the 2024 Major League Baseball season. He will assist Florida’s pitching staff while continuing his recovery.

“We are thrilled to bring Michael back to the Gators as part of our coaching staff for the 2025 season,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan, said. “Michael bolsters our staff by providing yet another experienced resource for our developing young pitchers.”

Collegiate and Professional Experience

During his time at UF from 2016 to 2018, Byrne set program records with 35 career saves and 19 saves in a single season. The right-handed pitcher posted less than a 2.00 ERA in each of his final two seasons. In 153 innings, he recorded 172 strikeouts with only 23 walks, holding opponents to a .213 batting average.

Byrne was a 2018 Dick Howser Trophy finalist (national player of the year) and first team All-American.

“I am both honored and excited to be back in Orange and Blue in this role,” Byrne said. “I am looking forward to adding value to the organization in any way I can.”

Byrne was selected in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds and spent six seasons in their organization. Across 261 professional innings, he compiled a 19-15 record, 3.63 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. Primarily being a reliever, he made 174 appearances while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

Gator Back In The Dugout

Florida will open the 2025 season at home against Air Force on Feb. 14, with Byrne entering the dugout as a coach for the first time.