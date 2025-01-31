Bolts Brace for Islanders

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning (27-20-3) hosts the New York Islanders (23-20-7) Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. EST. The game marks first of three matchups between the two teams, as both are looking to improve their rank within their divisions with a win.

The Lightning currently sit at fourth in the Atlantic division, while the Islanders sit at fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

Last Time Out

The Islanders bring a six-game winning streak into Tampa and are currently 8-2 in their last 10 matchups. Their most previous win comes from a 3-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The Lightning, who are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups, are also coming off a 3-0 victory Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Your order is served 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/Fpvm7gqHuM — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 31, 2025

In the last 10 games, the Lightning are averaging 2.8 goals and five assists, while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

For the Islanders, they are averaging three goals and 5.1 assists while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

Top Performers

For the Lightning, Brayden Point leads the team with 28 goals and has also racked up 24 assists. Nikita Kucherov leads his team with 52 assists, with 11 of those coming in the last 10 games.

For the Islanders, Bo Horvat has 18 goals and 20 assists with Anders Lee leading his team in points at 39. Both the Lightning and the Islanders listed zero injury designations heading into the matchup.

Defending Home Base

The Lightning have a 16-7-1 record when they play at home this season, which is tied for the fourth-best win percentage across the league at 67%. The Islanders bring a 11-9-5 away game record into Tampa, which ranks 14th in the league in win percentage.

How to Watch

The Lightning will host the Islanders in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.