Hayden Hansen Chosen for SEC Football Leadership Council

University of Florida football standout Hayden Hansen was selected to represent the Gators at the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council.

The council, which brings together a top player from each of the 16 SEC schools, aims to foster leadership, collaboration and community. Hansen’s selection to this elite group is a testament to his on-field prowess and off-field character.

On the Field

The junior tight end immerged as a starter after his freshman red shirt season, becoming a key offensive player in the 2023 season. Hansen appeared in all 12 games while starting in nine. He had 12 catches for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. This was just the start of his journey on the field.

In 2024, the 6’7” tight end started in all 13 games. Hansen recorded 15 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown, including two receptions of over 35 yards. For the 2024 season, he recorded a total of 601 offensive snaps.

Off the Field

It was not just his game stats that made him the perfect choice to represent UF in Birmingham. Hansen continues to work with Florida Victorious–the University’s NIL collective–to help those in need in the community.

In the past year, he has worked with dozens of nonprofits in the area. This includes, the Ronald McDonald House, the Made for More, Balance180, the Education Foundation, the Neiron Ball Legacy Foundation, Feeding Tampa Bay and North Central Florida YMCA.

Bright futures are fueled by proper preparation. As the 2024-25 school year kicks off, we join @TheEdFoundation in their commitment to showing up prepared and ready to learn. @FL_Victorious #FVFoundation pic.twitter.com/pgwOwmJNsz — Hayden Hansen (@HaydenHansen89) August 16, 2024

Outside of Volunteering for the community, Hansen has SEC academic honors that include: Fall Academic Honor Roll for 2023 and First-Year Academic Honor Roll for 2022-23.

What this Opportunity Means

With his combination of athleticism, intelligence and leadership, Hansen is already being recognized as one of the star athletes for UF and in the SEC.

His participation in this leadership council marks another significant step in his journey, both as a player and a person. The future is looking bright for Hayden Hansen.