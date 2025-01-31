High School Soccer Postseason Bracket Announced

Share Facebook

Three Gainesville-area girls soccer teams will compete in the Florida State Championship tournament.

Regional quarterfinal matchups were released today for P.K. Yonge (14-2-1), Williston High School (12-4) and Newberry High School (14-4-2).

P.K. Yonge is the top seed in Region 1 of the Class 2A tournament. It hosts Lafayette High School (11-7-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The two teams met during the regular season on Dec. 6, with the Blue Wave winning 8-0.

They have only allowed seven goals all season. The team is also ranked No. 67 nationally, according to MaxPreps rankings. This ranking puts P.K. Yonge at N0. 32 in the state and No. 3 in Class 2A.

P.K. Yonge has wins over two North Central Florida teams in the state playoffs. It defeated Williston 6-0 during the regular season and beat Newberry 7-0 in the district tournament championship.

The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team makes a statement as District champions in Class 2A.

⚽ Faith Hardy 3 goals

⚽ @pkygirlssoccer 14-2-1 pic.twitter.com/fItUHwCjLB — Jake Rongholt_TV20 (@BothSidesSports) January 29, 2025

Williston High School secured the five seed in the state playoffs despite a loss to Newberry in the District III semifinal on Jan. 24. It will head to Tallahassee to face four seed Maclay High School (11-3-2) on Feb. 11. Maclay won District I with a 9-1 win in its district final matchup.

Newberry High School soccer is the six seed in the region. It travels to play the Episcopal School of Jacksonville (ESJ) (10-5-3) on Feb. 11.

The schools have two common opponents: Williston and Keystone Heights. Newberry was 0-1-1 in its two matchups against Keystone Heights, while ESJ won 7-0. ESJ also beat Williston 2-0, while Newberry was 1-1 in its two games against Williston.

The state tournament continues through February and concludes with the State Championship in DeLand on March 1.