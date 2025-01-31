SEC Women’s Basketball Weekend Lineup

Share Facebook

As the women’s basketball season continues, the SEC has been a highlight of the NCAA with 9 of its 16 teams sitting in the top 20 of the NET rankings. This Sunday, every Southeastern Conference team will be active.

Auburn vs. No.2 South Carolina

South Carolina hopes to continue its undefeated win streak in the SEC when Auburn visits for a noon tipoff Sunday. The team recorded one loss this season and made history by winning five straight games against ranked opponents. The Gamecocks are also the only team in the SEC to win five games against teams ranked in the top 20 of the AP Poll. On the other hand, Auburn (11-10) currently ranks 12th in the SEC after winning against Florida 74-51.

Sharing is caring ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InMwxC4Er5 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) January 28, 2025

Mississippi State vs. No.7 LSU

The Tigers hope to extend their dominance over SEC teams against Mississippi State starting at 2 p.m. The Tigers currently are currently tied for No. 2 in the SEC and have only lost to South Carolina in conference play. In LSU’s 107-100 win over Oklahoma, 83 of the points came from just three players: Mikayla Williams (37), Flau’jae Johnson (25) and Aneesah Morrow (21). Comparatively, Mississippi State is ranked No. 10, having won only three conference games (3-5). Even so, this week it lost against Missouri 78-77.

No.12 Kentucky vs. No.13 Oklahoma

Kentucky travels to Oklahoma to play the Sooners at 4 p.m. The Wildcats are No. 4 in conference play with only one loss against Texas A&M. They currently hold a two-game winning streak. The Sooners rank No. 8 in conference play after losing to LSU.

No.5 Texas vs. Texas A&M

In-state rivals Texas and Texas A&M square up in a 6 p.m. matchup. With a record of 7-1, Texas is tied with LSU for No. 2 in the SEC. The Longhorns are also on a five-game winning streak with four of the wins coming against SEC teams. The Aggies rank 11th in the SEC, having lost their last two games against conference opponents LSU and Arkansas.

Other NCAA Matches

Ole Miss faces No.23 Vanderbilt. The team’s freshman guard Mikayla Blakes scored a SEC-record 53 points in the Commodores win against Gators. With the four game win streak and high average points, Vanderbilt seems poised to extend their four-game win streak. Additionally, Georgia will play No.22 Alabama and No. 18 Tennessee will take on Missouri. All games start at 3 p.m.