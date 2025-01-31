Santa Fe College: Saints’ Basketball Struggling

Share Facebook

One month into the new year, Santa Fe College‘s spring season is in full swing. How are the Saints doing? Let’s take a look:

Men’s Basketball

The men’s season has fallen flat under first-year coach John Ritzdorf.

The Saints are 7-13 overall and 2-4 in the Mid-Florida Conference for sixth place.

Sophomore guard Karmello Branch leads the Saints in scoring, averaging 23.6 ppg.

After a 3-4 January, with a 67-58 loss to Miami Dade College on Wednesday, the Saints need a rebound in their next month of play. Santa Fe hosts Indian River State College at 4 p.m. Saturday. Indian River has yet to win an in-conference matchup (0-7) and Santa Fe looks to keep it that way.

Women’s Basketball

Unfortunately for SFC, the women’s squad isn’t any better than the men’s. The ladies are 7-15 on the season and 3-9 in conference play, putting them fifth out of the seven-team conference.

Freshman Micha Hannah leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.2 ppg.

Santa Fe had a clean sweep— in losses — in January. A postponed game against Florida Southwestern State College might have saved the Saints from going 0-8 on the month. Santa Fe, led by second-year coach Russ Jackson, fights to break its eight-game losing streak against Daytona State College (5-16) at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at SFC.

Baseball

The Saints ended the 2024 season above .500 in both overall and conference records. This season, coach Johnny Wiggs has a roster full of veterans. Sixteen of the 28 players on the active roster are returning for their second or third season at the collegiate level. Javier Soto and Griffin Sorrow are notable returners in the lineup from a season ago.

Santa Fe own a 3-2 record on the young season.

After splitting a series with South Georgia State College, the Saints face South Florida State College in a two-game home series starting at noon Saturday.

Softball

Softball sits at 3-3.

After an 0-3 start, the Saints got a rhythm, finishing the month with a two-game sweep over St. Johns River State College.

Santa Fe finished fourth in the Citrus Conference last season, and look to improve while led by returning players Madison Conway, Karris Rhine and Alexis Daphney, who combined for 23 of the 54 home runs hit by the Saints in 2024. Rhine already notched one against St. Johns River.