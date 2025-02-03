Donald’s Record-Setting Dive Highlights Gators’ Sunshine Showdown

Share Facebook

The Florida swimming and diving teams closed out the 2024-25 regular season Friday at the Sunshine Showdown against Florida State. Despite a strong performance, the No. 5 Gators fell short, losing the men event by just one point, 150-149, and the women dropping a 161-138 decision.

Junior Peyton Donald delivered a standout performance, resetting his own 1-meter school record with a score of 392.78.

The Gators dominated diving, sweeping all four events. Jesus Gonzalez secured his first win as a Gator with a 355.73 in the 3-meter, while Camyla Monroy continued her success by winning both the 1-meter (324.68) and 3-meter (354.53) dives.

Florida swimmers won 11 events and placed in the top three 41 times. The men’s team had 20 competitors, securing 22 top-three finishes. The women won six events and earned 19 top-three finishes. In total, the Gators recorded 16 NCAA B-cut times, with nine from the men and seven from the women.

Junior Josh Liendo stood out with two NCAA B-cuts. He won the 200-yard freestyle (1:35.29) and finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (46.42). He contributed to Florida’s winning 200 freestyle relay and the third-place 200 medley relay.

Raphael Rached Windmuller also had a strong showing, sweeping the breaststroke events. He won the 100 breast in 53.83 and recorded an NCAA B-cut in the 200 breast with a time of 1:56.67.

On the women’s side, Bella Sims won the 100 free (49.41) and 200 free (1:46.00). She also placed third in the 50-free (23.07). Catie Choate earned two NCAA B-cuts in the backstroke events, winning the 200 back (1:55.47) and taking third in the 100 back (53.50).

Up Next

With the regular season complete, the Gators now turn their focus to the SEC Championships. The six-day event begins Feb. 17 in Athens, Ga.