Elisha Dees gives a thumbs up after a successful dive at the UF vs. FSU men's and women's dive meet at the O'Connell Center on Friday. [Libby Clifton/WRUF]

Donald’s Record-Setting Dive Highlights Gators’ Sunshine Showdown

The Florida swimming and diving teams closed out the 2024-25 regular season Friday at the Sunshine Showdown against Florida State. Despite a strong performance, the No. 5 Gators fell short, losing the men event by just one point, 150-149, and the women dropping a 161-138 decision.

Elisha Dees hugs his legs into his chest while spinning through the air during the UF vs FSU men’s and women’s diving at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Friday. [Libby Clifton/WRUF]
Junior Peyton Donald delivered a standout performance, resetting his own 1-meter school record with a score of 392.78.

The Gators dominated diving, sweeping all four events. Jesus Gonzalez secured his first win as a Gator with a 355.73 in the 3-meter, while Camyla Monroy continued her success by winning both the 1-meter (324.68) and 3-meter (354.53) dives.

Conor Gesing spirals through the air during the UF vs. FSU men’s and women’s diving at O’Connell Center on Friday. [Libby Clifton/WRUF]
Florida swimmers won 11 events and placed in the top three 41 times. The men’s team had 20 competitors, securing 22 top-three finishes. The women won six events and earned 19 top-three finishes. In total, the Gators recorded 16 NCAA B-cut times, with nine from the men and seven from the women.

Junior Josh Liendo stood out with two NCAA B-cuts. He won the 200-yard freestyle (1:35.29) and finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (46.42). He contributed to Florida’s winning 200 freestyle relay and the third-place 200 medley relay.

Raphael Rached Windmuller also had a strong showing, sweeping the breaststroke events. He won the 100 breast in 53.83 and recorded an NCAA B-cut in the 200 breast with a time of 1:56.67.

On the women’s side, Bella Sims won the 100 free (49.41) and 200 free (1:46.00). She also placed third in the 50-free (23.07). Catie Choate earned two NCAA B-cuts in the backstroke events, winning the 200 back (1:55.47) and taking third in the 100 back (53.50).

Camyla Monroy divies during tge UF vs. FSU men’s and women’s diving at the O’Connell Center on Friday. [Libby Clifton/WRUF]

Up Next

With the regular season complete, the Gators now turn their focus to the SEC Championships. The six-day event begins Feb. 17 in Athens, Ga.

