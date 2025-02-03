Game-Changing NBA Trade: Doncic To Lakers, Anthony Davis To Mavericks

Share Facebook

The Dallas Mavericks sent point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for power forward Anthony Davis in a stunning trade Saturday night. The deal, which also involves the Utah Jazz, has sent shockwaves through the NBA and will impact the future of the Western Conference.

The Mavericks confirmed the trade on Sunday morning after the news first broke Saturday by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It’s the first time in NBA history that two reigning All-NBA players have been traded for each other midseason, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Breaking Down the Trade

Los Angeles acquires:

Doncic

Maxi Kleber

Markieff Morris from the Mavericks

Dallas acquires:

Davis

Max Christie

The Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick

Utah acquires:

Jalen Hood-Schifino

The LA Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick

The Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection

Why Dallas Moved On from Doncic

At just 25 years old, Doncic was poised to be the future of the Mavericks franchise. However, the Mavericks decided to change directions and part ways with the five-time first-team All-NBA selection before he signed a five-year $345 million supermax contract this summer.

Luka Doncic released a statement following his trade from the Mavs to the Lakers 💙 "I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship." (via @luka7doncic) pic.twitter.com/ltYS3kudHf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2025

Due to Doncic’s young age and dominant talent, the decision to trade him is surprising to many, especially as he is approaching his prime. However, general manager Nico Harrison said the trade was for defensive reasons.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Harrison said. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player (Davis) with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Although the 6-foot-6 Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year, where they were defeated by the Boston Celtics, he faced constant conditioning concerns, which led to frustration within the organization.

Doncic’s weight increased to the high 260s earlier this season. Moreover, he has played in only 22 games this season due to injuries, according to ESPN sources.

Overall, Doncic’s diet and conditioning strayed from the culture that Harrison was cultivating for the Mavericks.

“There’s people that fit the culture and there’s people that come in and add to the culture,” Harrison said. “And those are two distinct things. And I believe the people that [are] coming in are adding to the culture.”

Despite these concerns, Doncic is a powerful force in the league. In his career, he has averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Last season, Doncic was third in MVP voting, averaging 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game and leading the NBA in scoring.

Doncic is one of the few players in NBA history, alongside Oscar Robertson and LeBron James, to maintain career averages of at least 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka expressed his excitement about securing Doncic:

“Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come,” Pelinka said. “His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team.”

New Era of Davis in Dallas

Davis, a five-time All-Defensive and 10-time All-Star Team selection, ends his six-year run with the Lakers, including an NBA championship in 2020.

Still can't believe we are tweeting this, but just want to take a moment to say thank you to Anthony Davis. Truly an all-time #Lakers great. Number 3 will go up into the rafters one day. Wishing you the best of luck in Dallas, Champ. #ThankYouAD pic.twitter.com/db7T4PR6kT — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 2, 2025

Davis, 31, is set to be the anchor for the Dallas defense during the Western Conference playoffs, joining forces with eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. Davis has led the league in blocks per game three times during his career and was part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

“He fits our timeframe,” Harrison said. “If you pair him with Kyrie and the rest of the guys, he fits right along with our timeframe to win now and win in the future.”

The 6-foot-10 Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this season. He fits right in Dallas’ frontcourt size, complementing 6-foot-10 center Daniel Gafford and 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

What’s Next for LeBron and the Lakers?

James plans to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers past Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN sources. The 40-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers, which includes a de facto no-trade clause.

James learned of the trade while he was out to a family dinner after Saturday’s win against the New York Knicks in New York, according to ESPN sources.

Doncic, who has referred to James as his “idol,” now is set to form a powerful duo with the four-time MVP.

23 + 77 = 💯 LeBron x Luka coming soon pic.twitter.com/U52T1ipz8W — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 2, 2025

Save the Dates

The Lakers and the Mavericks will face each other two more times in the regular season, starting on Feb. 25 in LA and then on April 9 in Dallas.