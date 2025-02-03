Florida Baseball Gears Up For Season Through Scrimmages

Share Facebook

The Florida baseball team is preparing for the season with scrimmages to bounce around players and test their roles.

The team has quite a few strong hitters in the lineup, including Brody Donay, Colby Shelton, Justin Nadeau and Cade Kurland. Since scrimmages started, Donay, Shelton and Kurland have hit multiple home runs, resulting in multi-run scoring. Nadeau has shown more ability to get base hits to help the guys behind him drive in runs. Overall, the Gators have strong hitting ability this season and a lot of potential.

Florida Arms

Florida is well known for its ability to craft great pitching. A new arm you can expect to see this year is freshman Aidan King. King has pitched in a few of the scrimmages, coming off the mound with bases loaded and no runs. He has shown the ability to get out of high-pressure situations.

More veteran arms you can expect to see back on the mound this year are senior Pierce Coppola, redshirt sophomore Jake Clemente, sophomore Liam Peterson and Alex Philpott. Coppola and Clemente are veterans on the team and have shown the endurance needed to make it to Omaha. Peterson was a starter last season and helped pull the Gators out of some tough situations.

Philpott should be seen taking on a reliever role as seen in the scrimmages.

Outfielders

Senior Ty Evans, has shown an outstanding ability to hold his own in the outfield. With many nice defensive plays last season, Evans has continued that routine in preseason scrimmages this year.

Miami transfer Blake Cyr has also made himself comfortable on the team with a great outfield routine.

The Gators will hold another scrimmage at 3:30 p.m. today at Condron Family Ballpark. Preseason spring practices and scrimmages are open to the public.

Florida has a long road to Omaha, but preseason is looking good as the team gears up to play Air Force to start the season Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.