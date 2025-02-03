Gators Men’s Tennis Wins Doubleheader

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team took two wins in a doubleheader Sunday at the Ring Tennis Complex against UNC Wilmington and Florida Gulf Coast.

The Gators were struggling to gain momentum after back-to-back losses to No. 7 Columbia University at the ITA Kickoff Weekend and 4-0 to FSU on Friday.

They regained it after taking down UNC Wilmington 4-2 and and FGCU 4-1 to improve to 4-2.

Florida Vs. FGCU

The Gators came out with the momentum from the win against UNC Wilmington earlier in the day.

Rafael Segado-Niels Villard won 6-3 against FGCU to get the first doubles win at No. 3. Henry Jefferson-Jeremy Jin followed with a 6-4 win at No. 1 to secure the Gators the doubles point.

The Gators kept it up in singles. Segado dominated his match at No. 5 for the Gators’ first point in singles. Francesco Cordova also had a blowout match 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6 to make it 3-0 UF.

Sunday was a rough day for Jefferson. He lost his singles matches at No. 3 against UNC Wilmington and at No. 1 against FGCU.

JanMagnus Johnson won the Gators their fourth point at No. 2 and the team win after defeating Jonathan Baron 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Florida vs. UNC Wilmington

The Gators won the doubles point after wins at No. 1 Adhithya Ganesan-Jefferson and at No. 3 Johnson-Weintraub.

Florida clinched the match with singles wins at No. 4 by Johnson, No. 5 by Villard and Weintraub at No. 6.

Up Next

Florida travels to Texas this weekend to take on Southern Methodist University on Friday in Dallas and then TCU on Sunday in Fort Worth.