Gators Women’s Golf Currently Fourth At Therese Hession Regional Challenge

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gators women’s golf finished even on day one of the Therese Hession Regional Challenge. The Gators rank fourth out of 16 schools through 18 holes.

Freshman Siuue Wu (-5) is tied in first with California’s Kaylyn Noh, which would be a career best finish for her if she maintains her current standing for the rest of the tournament. The 66-stroke round was Wu’s best in her young collegiate career. Wu was 2-over-par through five holes, but turned her day around with three consecutive birdies on holes six through eight. She finished with seven birdies and two bogeys on the first day. There are still two more rounds sto play at Palos Verdes Golf Club, but fans should keep an eye on Wu’s scoring in the coming days.

Starting off 🔥🔥 She finishes tied for the solo lead! #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/6WTdToXWHK — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) February 2, 2025

Sophomore Inès Archer had a good day as well (T-13), swinging an even round. Her two birdies in her last three holes pushed Florida up two spots from sixth to fourth place as the day closed.

Sophomore Paula Francisco, redshirt freshman Addison Klonowski, freshman Elaine Widjaja and sophomore Sophie Stevens all finished in the plus.

Current Top Five:

T-1 – Southern California (-2)

T-1 – South Carolina (-2)

3 – Oregon (-1)

4 – Florida (E)

5 – California (+1)

Florida’s Scorecard

Round 1 📊☑️ Florida (E) is in 4th and enters round two tomorrow two shots back to the lead! #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hhEZjWUeLO — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) February 3, 2025

Florida will likely need a pair of under-par rounds on Monday and Tuesday to make the podium. Six top-eight teams in the country are competing in the tournament. Southern California, South Carolina and Oregon are all top six, so the Gators have some work to do to force a shake-up in the leaderboard. A victory at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge would be Florida’s fourth consecutive tournament win.

Round two begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET for all but one Florida golfer. Stevens will start the day off for Gators women’s golf at 1 p.m. ET.