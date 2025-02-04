Florida Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak With Record Game

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team ended its four-game losing streak Monday in a dominate fashion by defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 108-78 at Bud Walton Arena.

This victory not only marked the Gators’ second conference win of the season, but also set a program record for points scored in an SEC game.

The Gators (12-11, 2-6 SEC) unleashed a 10-0 run and they would never look back as they didn’t lose the lead. Florida’s offense was electric, amassing 54 points by halftime to establish a commanding 54-32 advantage. They continued to put the pressure on Arkansas (9-15, 2-7).

UF showcased remarkable shooting efficiency, hitting 56.6% from the field and connecting on 13-of-22 3-point attempts. Freshman guard Laila Reynolds led the first half with 12 points.

O’Neal’s Breakout Performance

Freshman guard Me’Arah O’Neal delivered a career-best performance, coming off the bench to score a season-high 19 points. She was effective from beyond the arc, making four of her five 3-point attempts. O’Neal’s chemistry with McGill was evident, as the freshman duo combined for 37 points, offering a promising glimpse into the program’s future.

Collective Performance

The Gators impressive performance was a collective effort:

Liv McGill: 18 points and a career-high 11 assists showing her playmaking skills.

Laila Reynolds: Contributed 14 points, maintaining her consistent scoring.

Jeriah Warren: Added 12 points, including a buzzer-beater.

Ra Shaya Kyle: Recorded another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, anchoring the team’s interior play.

Florida’s bench was also instrumental, contributing 43 points to the team’s total. The Gators dominated the paint with 50 points and had a season-high 13 2-pointers.

Up Next

This win provides a significant morale boost as the Gators prepare for a challenging stretch. Five of their next seven games are against ranked opponents, including matchups against No. 23 ranked Alabama at 7 p.m. Thursday at the O’Connell Center (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) and No. 2 South Carolina next week, as well as games against Tennessee and Oklahoma.