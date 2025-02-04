Florida Softball Season Preview: Bar Set High

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators softball team opens its 2025 season Thursday at home against the University of North Florida.

Last season, the Gators finished 54-15 with 17 conference wins on their way to an SEC title. They also appeared in the Women’s College World Series, losing to the eventual champion, Oklahoma, in extra innings. With the preseason buzz growing, the team will hope to improve from last year’s season and bring home its first national title since 2015.

Topping the Rankings

Florida earned top three rankings in all four major preseason polls. Building off the offseason, the Gators took the top spot in both Softball America and D1 softball’s polls. In ESPN and USA Softball’s poll, they were given a No. 2 ranking. Florida’s lowest ranking was No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll, behind SEC foes Texas (No. 1) and Oklahoma (No. 2).

Our Preseason #1 @GatorsSB 💐 When asked about the top-to-bottom talent on the 2025 roster, @_TimWalton compared the team to the group he had coming into the 2008 season. 🐊 That freshman class became the winningest Florida class, went to the Women’s College World Series every… pic.twitter.com/R96B6vaQm4 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) January 26, 2025

With these rankings, Florida has some high expectations. The team will have to rely on its returning talent and incoming freshmen to prove it deserves the title of best team in the nation.

Leading the Charge

The Gators are returning some key pieces to their lineup, including five All-SEC Preseason Team Selections. They, along with Oklahoma, led the SEC in total selections. Sophomore Keagan Rothrock, junior Jocelyn Erickson and seniors Korbe Otis, Reagan Walsh and Kendra Falby all earned this honor for the Gators.

Conference honors are nothing new for the Gators. Erickson, a catcher, is the reigning SEC Player of the Year, and pitcher Rothrock is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year. Additionally, Erickson, Falby, Walsh and Otis were selected to the All-SEC First Team last season while Rothrock was an All-SEC Second Team selection. All five of these players are also on USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List. Florida will need these impact players to remain consistent in 2025 if it wants to get back to the world series.

Fresh Faces

Along with its veterans, some impressive new talent is joining the Florida squad this season. Five of Florida’s freshmen made the D-1 freshman watchlist. Infielder Gabi Comia, outfielder Taylor Shumaker, pitcher Katelynn Oxley, infielder Layla Lamar and outfielder Townsen Thomas are all on the list.

Comia was the No. 3 ranked player by Max Preps in the Class of 2024, boasting a .627 career batting average in high school. She also tallied 10 home runs and 72 RBIs in her high school career.

Shumaker made the 2024 MaxPreps All-American Team, batting .620 with 18 home runs in her high school senior season. Oxley was also named to the All-American Team and was the 2023 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year. The right-handed pitcher is the 12th signee in Florida history to win that honor. She earned the award with a .39 ERA in 537 innings pitched in high school.

Lamar, a North Carolina native, was ranked the No. 4 player in the 2024 class by MaxPreps. She holds the home run record at Panther Creek High School, hitting 11 in her senior season. She also batted .552 during her senior season.

Thomas spent the summer with Team USA where she lead the team in hits on its way to a first-place finish at the U-18 World Cup in September. She was also ranked as the No. 1 outfield commit in the Class of 2024 by Extra Inning Softball.

Season Opener

First pitch for the Gators opener against UNF is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday. They will then head to Tampa for the USF-Rawlings Invitational starting Friday.