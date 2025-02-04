SEC Softball Loaded For 2025 With New Additions

Share Facebook

Softball in the SEC this season could be one of the wildest seasons to date. So buckle up and get ready for the SEC softball preview for 2025.

New Blood

For the first time since 2012, there are two new teams making their league softball debut. But these aren’t just your average Joes down from the local park. We’re talking about the reigning national champion Oklahoma Sooners, who come into the season seeking their fifth consecutive national championship and seventh in nine seasons.

The other school making their debuts are the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns come into this season hungry and motivated after falling short to Oklahoma in the national championship.

Both teams come ranked in the preseason top three: Oklahoma at No. 3 and Texas as the preseason No. 1. If it makes anyone feel better, Florida sits sandwiched in the middle at No. 2.

Biggest Keys

Florida

Florida was an extra innings walk-off home run away from playing for a national title last season. So for Florida to get back to the promise land, the biggest question mark on its team needs to be answered. And that is the pitching depth behind sophomore right-hander Keagan Rothrock.

Last season, Rothrock was the only consistent pitcher for the Gators, but UNC Wilmington senior transfer Kara Hammock and freshman Katelynn Oxley give Florida hope that this will help shape a dominant rotation and give it something lacking last year … pitching depth.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide lost a lot after last season, but did a good job filling needs in the transfer portal and in high school recruiting, which brought a lot of hope that this team could be better than it was last year.

Louisiana infielder Brooke Ellestad and Northern Iowa utility player Alexis Pupillo headline the group. Ellestad has done nothing but come up clutch in her career. With her two-out hitting and clutch runs batted in, Pupillo has done nothing but hit the ball out of the park. In the last two seasons she has 35 home runs and 21 doubles, which is something the Tide need desperately in their lineup.

Auburn

For Auburn, it’s the beginning of the Chris and Kate Malveaux era as co-head coaches. Their goal is to build better structure around the program that will hopefully help build toward the future.

Defensively, Auburn should be one of the better teams in the country, with multiple key position players returning such as shortstop Nelia Peralta and third baseman Anna Wohlers.

For Auburn it’s gonna boil down to if it gets enough production from the pitching staff, which leaves much to be desired for outside of Hailey Rainey. The Tigers did address the pitching depth in the portal by adding multiple arms to help out.

Arkansas

For Arkansas to punch its ticket to the program’s first Women’s College World Seres this season, the pitching staff is the key. It starts with superstar junior lefty Robyn Herron, who will be commanding the ship for the Razorbacks this season. Herron posted a 1.62 ERA over 125 innings of work last year, which ranked tops in the SEC.

Behind her will be a three freshman rotation that could take some time to work out. The good news is that the offense should be ready to roll this year, led by first baseman Bri Ellis, who hit 14 home runs last season and will be Arkansas’s biggest bat in the lineup.

Georgia

The Bulldogs are tasked with replacing nearly their entire lineup this season, but the good news is that they are bringing one heck of a freshman class to Athens, Ga., this season. Four of the seven freshmen were ranked in the top 70, including No.7-ranked recruit Paislie Allen.

Along with Allen, expect No.14 overall recruit Mua Williams to also be a day-one starter in her first year.

And Georgia should bring a good mix of youth and experience with Dallis Goodnight, Jayden Goodwin and Lyndi Rae Davis all returning to help bolster the top of the lineup.

Kentucky

The Wildcats are tasked with filling a ton of lost production in their lineup with a majority of underclassman. Five players in Kentucky’s projected lineup will be either sophomore or freshman this season. And they are led by sophomore slugger Peyton Plotts, who hit .306 last season, along with six doubles and eight home runs.

A name to keep an eye out for is freshman outfielder Allie Blum, who should be getting the start in right field after an impressive fall campaign.

LSU

LSU only returns two starters from last year that had at least 100 at-bats. That leaves a huge window of opportunity for someone to step up and take control of their spot on the field and in the lineup.

The Tigers did do a nice job at getting some solid pieces out of the portal. including outfielder Jalia Lassiter (Ole Miss) and infielder Avery Hodge (Oklahoma) who should be day-one starters.

There are high expectations for freshmen right handed pitcher/utility Jayden Heavener (No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024) to make an instant impact in the circle and at the plate.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs come into this season with a relatively young roster compared to other schools. Five players in their projected lineup will be sophomores or freshmen. Catcher Ella Wesolowski and infielder Kylee Edwards both hit about .274 in SEC play last season as freshmen and look to have another big season this year.

In the circle is where Josey Marron will be holding it down this year. Consistency in each of her outings this season will be the key.

Missouri

Replacing the empty void that was star pitcher Lauren Krings will probably be unlikely. However, the hope is that either sophomore Cierra Harrison, who is projected to be the ace this season, or Marissa McCann can somehow fill in the shoes left by a Missouri great.

Abby Hay is a name to keep an eye out for on the offensive side. Hay earned All-SEC Second Team last season and didn’t start full time until April. Could be in for a big year this season.

Oklahoma

The Sooners come into the season with eyes on their fifth consecutive national championship. Fresh off a 59-7 record last year, Oklahoma comes into this season ranked preseason No. 3.

The Sooners lost a bunch from this past season, but are reloaded and ready for another run to Oklahoma City. Here to help out are two new faces, Ailana Agbayani(BYU) and Abigale Dayton(Utah).

Agbayani crushed Big 12 pitching last season, including against the team she’s on now. She had a .424 batting average along with 16 extra-base hits. While Dayton won the Pac-12 batting title with an ultra impressive .431 average and 16 extra-base hits.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss picked up 16 players (eight from the transfer portal and eight from high school) this last cycle and will have the task at sorting through everyone to put the most competitive lineup out there each game.

Finding the right right team chemistry and overcoming possible early season growing pains might be the biggest challenge this season.

South Carolina

Coach Ashley Chastain takes over the reigns of her alma mater after coming over from Charlotte. With that she brings multiple staff members and six players from that roster last season. South Carolina brings in nine newcomers from the transfer portal alone.

Arianna Rodi is a name to remember this season. A First Team-All American last season, Rodi’s ability to takeover games is not taken lightly. She hit 22 home runs and racked up 55 RBIs in the process, not to mention her .353 batting average.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s offense was one of the best in the country last season, a big reason why it went on the run it did to the super regionals.

This season the Volunteers look to keep that hot offense going. Losing most of their production from last season, the Vols’ hope is that players like McKenna Gibson or Sophia Nugent can emerge as the leader on offense.

Texas

Texas finished last season just two wins away from a national championship. But after another disappointing end to the season, the Longhorns have their eyes set on getting back to Oklahoma City.

Overall, this is one of the most complete teams in the nation and a big reason why the Longhorns enter this season as a favorite to win it all. Offensively, Softball America Player of the Year Reese Atwood is back after her 23 home run campaign last season.

In the circle, Teagan Kaven returns after her Freshmen All-American season where she won 20 games and posted a 2.20 ERA.

Texas A&M

The Aggies were so close to getting to the WCWS last season. A main reason for that was how well LHP Emiley Kennedy threw a year ago. Holding hitters to just a .191 batting average, Kennedy notched 24 wins to her belt along with a 1.93 ERA.

At the plate, Mac Barbara should be an automatic plug-and-play in the lineup. The San Diego State graduate transfer brings serious power to this lineup after tallying double-digit home runs in her three seasons with the Aztecs.