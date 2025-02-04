Area High School Boys Basketball District Tourney Semifinals Set

Share Facebook

With the high school boys basketball district tournament tipping off on Monday all across the state, now is the perfect time to check in on the Gainesville area schools. Nine teams still remain alive in their respective hunts for a district championship. You can read our district tournament preview here.

Gainesville

The Gainesville Hurricanes finished their regular season with a record of 18-7, going 2-0 in district play. This was good enough to secure them the top overall seed in the 5A-District 2 tournament. They will face Tallahassee based high school Lincoln (16-7) in the semifinal matchup Wednesday night at the Purple Palace. Gainesville is looking to complete a district three-peat, as they took home the championship in both 2023 and 2024.

Packed house here at Gainesville High ahead of Gainesville vs Bucholz @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/s5MKRLP8f3 — James McDonald (@ImJamesMcDonald) January 25, 2025

Buchholz

The Buchholz Bobcats (13-11) ended their regular season with a loss, but still enter the 6A-District 3 tournament as the number three seed. They received a first-round bye and will now take on the Ocala Forest Wildcats (20-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. The game will be played at Tocoi Creek, the No. 1 one seed in the tournament.

Eastside

The Eastside Rams defeated the Dunnellon Tigers (9-14) 52-48 on Monday to advance to the semifinals of the 4A-District 5 tournament. The Rams (4-18) were able to eclipse their season scoring average of 42 points by 10 to get the hard-fought victory. They will now face top seed North Marion (16-7) on Wednesday in Citra for a spot in the championship.

Boys Basketball pulls away from Dunnellon late to advance to the Semifinals of the District Tournament. The Rams will play at North Marion on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/WAP7bqOdeV — Eastside High School Athletics (@RowdyEHSRams) February 4, 2025

P.K. Yonge

P.K Yonge Blue Wave (8-16) will play their first game of the 2A-District 2 tournament on Wednesday after receiving a first-round bye as the top seed. They will now play host to the Saint Francis Catholic Wolves (14-8). The Wolves ousted Oak Hall 59-56 in Monday’s first round.

Moved just off UF campus to P.K. Yonge, where basketball is on the docket The high school variety that is Two city schools — Gainesville High and PKY — do battle, looking to improve playoff seeding Both the ‘Canes and Blue Wave won Saturday at the Gator Showdown Follow along! pic.twitter.com/eh3l0wZcWI — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) January 15, 2025

Saint Francis Catholic

The Wolves were able to survive their first-round matchup with Oak Hall (8-14) 59-56. Senior William Collett led the way by scoring 27 points. Collett will be key as they visit P.K. Yonge in the 2A-District 2 semifinals on Wednesday, as he averaged 17.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in the regular season.

Sante Fe

The second seeded Sante Fe Raiders (14-10) will host the sixth seeded Crystal River Pirates (15-9) on Wednesday following the Pirates upset victory over three seed Lake Weir (13-11) 54-53 on Monday. The Raiders have been led by junior Antonio Hall this season. He averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in the regular season. The winner of this matchup will advance to the 4A-District 5 championship.

Newberry

The Newberry Panthers (21-0) played a perfect regular season and secured a first-round bye in the 3A-District 3 tournament. They will now host the Interlachen Rams (12-13) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Interlachen defeated Baldwin (6-14) in Monday’s first round, 61-47. The Panthers are led by the tandem of Logan McCloud and Juwan Scippio, who both scored in double figures this season.

Hawthorne

The Hawthorne Hornets (15-2) secured the top seed in the Rural Class-District 7 tournament and a first-round bye. They will play host to the fourth seeded Chiefland Indians (15-9) on Wednesday in the semifinals. Chiefland cruised past Bronson (12-9) 74-39 in their first-round matchup Monday. The Hornets are led by senior Chaision Wilson, who scored 13.4 points and added 7.1 rebounds a night in the regular season.

Williston

On the other side of the Rural Class-District 7 bracket, the two seeded Williston Red Devils (13-11) will play host to the three seeded Wildwood Wildcats (20-6). Wildwood defeated Cedar Key (10-13) 94-29 on Monday. Junior De’Andre Harvey has led the Red Devils in scoring at 22.5 points a game, and they will look for a big night from him in the semifinal matchup.