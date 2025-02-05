UF Adds Talent Lily Hayes

Share Facebook

The University of Florida’s volleyball team added libero/defensive specialist Lily Hayes to the 2025 roster on Tuesday. She is expected to strengthen the Gators’ defensive lineup as she steps up to collegiate volleyball.

Hayes is expected to be in Gainesville for the fall 2025 semester after graduating from Berkeley Prep in Tampa. She brings her experience from both high school and AAU play, where multiple of her teams placed third in the 14-, 16- and 17-open AAU national championship brackets.

Hayes is in! ✍️ Lily Hayes signs to the Gators! Welcome to the Gator family, Lily! Details ➡️ https://t.co/iUU4FXmRs9 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/bk9oiywcD6 — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) February 4, 2025

Background and Success

The Tampa, native, has an impressive background that includes experience in the USA National Team Development Program. In addition, Hayes was also a Team Florida Indoor All-Star Selection Camp Invite.

The AAU Nationals teams she has participated in from 14U to 17U have placed in the top three every season. The AAU Nationals 15U team she was in placed second in 2022.

In 2024, her high school team was the Florida Athletic Coaches Association District 15 All-Star. The team has been a two-time FHSAA State Finalist as well as FHSAA State Semi Finalist.

Hayes also has a background in soccer. She played on the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program Interregional Team.

Why UF?

Hayes said she fell in love with the players and the culture the Florida staff has created, making Gainesville feel like home while attending recruiting camps. She added that surrounding herself with the best coaches will help her play at the highest level.

Lily Hayes said she’s excited to be a part of a program that is going to push her to be her best both on and off the court.