Former Gator Howie Roseman Leads Eagles to the Super Bowl

Former Florida graduate Howie Roseman, the Philadelphia Eagles general manager, will return in the highest stage in the NFL Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts compete in the Super Bowl rematch. The 49-year-old earned his bachelor’s degree at UF from 1993 to 1997 and attended graduate school at Fordham Law School.

The Brooklyn native worked his way up in the Eagles organization from intern to the NFL’s youngest GM at the age of 34 in 2010. During his tenure with the team, Roseman was also the director and vice president of football operations and the vice president of player personnel.

Since taking over the Eagles, Roseman has been among the best in the league in finding talent and capitalizing in free agency. He drafted high-end starters on both ends of the field including Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith and Jalen Carter among others. He also acquired the NFL’s leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, in free agency and elite wide receiver A.J.

The Eagles have gone on to win six NFC East division titles and three NFC championships under Roseman’s leadership. In the Eagles Super Bowl LII appearance in 2018, Philadelphia defeated the New England 41-33 with Nick Foles converting the “Philly Special” to take down Brady’s Patriots. Then, in 2023, the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl again where they fell to the Chiefs. They’ll have a chance for revenge on Sunday in New Orleans.