Area High School Football Players Sign Letters Of Intent

As many Gainesville area high school football athletes ask themselves what’s next for their athletic career, for this list of players, college football is the next step.

Wednesday began the signing period for high school football athletes, and a couple of them signed their letters of intent.

Buchholz

Jackson Islam, TE – St. Thomas

Tony Sanchez, TE -University of North Carolina A&T

Taylor Carter, DB- Tuskegee

RJ Livingston, DB- Minot State

Columbia

Rolando Dominguez, K- Ripon

Chase Johnson, OL- Tuskegee

Kiaran Broomfield, OL – Ripon

Caden Bolstein, DL – Tuskegee

Chris Jordan, LB – Faulkner

Gainesville High

Jalen Johns, LB – Monmouth College in Illinois

Newberry

Logan McCloud, EDGE; Wofford

Williston