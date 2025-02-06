Micah Jones, who committed to University of Florida football, does the Gator chomp while taking a photo with family on Signing Day at Madison Central High School in Madison, Miss., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. [The Clarion-Ledger]

Area High School Football Players Sign Letters Of Intent

Jelianys Ramos Burgos February 6, 2025 Buchholz High School, Columbia High School, Football, Gainesville High School, High School Sports, Newberry High School, Recruiting, Williston High School 28 Views

As many Gainesville area high school football athletes ask themselves what’s next for their athletic career, for this list of players, college football is the next step.

Wednesday began the signing period for high school football athletes, and a couple of them signed their letters of intent.

Buchholz

Buchholz huddles during a timeout
  • Jackson Islam, TE – St. Thomas
  • Tony Sanchez, TE -University of North Carolina A&T
  • Taylor Carter, DB- Tuskegee
  • RJ Livingston, DB- Minot State

Columbia

Credit: Columbia Tigers High School
  • Rolando Dominguez, K- Ripon
  • Chase Johnson, OL- Tuskegee
  • Kiaran Broomfield, OL – Ripon
  • Caden Bolstein, DL – Tuskegee
  • Chris Jordan, LB – Faulkner

Gainesville High

Gainesville

  • Jalen Johns, LB – Monmouth College in Illinois

Newberry

Newberry High School coach Ed Johnson speaks to his players at halftime [Charlie Jones]
  • Logan McCloud, EDGE; Wofford

Williston

  • Timothy Taylor DL – Jacksonville State

