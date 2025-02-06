Area High School Football Players Sign Letters Of Intent

As many Gainesville area high school football athletes ask themselves what’s next for their athletic career, for this list of players, college football is the next step.
Wednesday began the signing period for high school football athletes, and a couple of them signed their letters of intent.
Buchholz
Jackson Islam, TE – St. Thomas
Tony Sanchez, TE -University of North Carolina A&T
Taylor Carter, DB- Tuskegee
RJ Livingston, DB- Minot State
Columbia
Rolando Dominguez, K- Ripon
Chase Johnson, OL- Tuskegee
Kiaran Broomfield, OL – Ripon
Caden Bolstein, DL – Tuskegee
Chris Jordan, LB – Faulkner
Gainesville High
Jalen Johns, LB – Monmouth College in Illinois
Newberry
Logan McCloud, EDGE; Wofford
Williston
Timothy Taylor DL – Jacksonville State