Florida Baseball Gears Up for the Season with Honors

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida baseball team is in its third week of preseason.

Many Acknowledgements

With the season nearing, Florida continues to get more notable achievements and rankings.

Three Gators notched the Preseason All-SEC Baseball Honors this week. Junior second baseman Cade Kurland made First Team, and junior catcher Luke Heyman and shortstop Colby Shelton secured Second Team.

These players have been gamechangers for the Gators during their career at Florida.

Kurland is a crucial asset as he helped secure back-to-back trips to the College World Series. Furthermore, this is not his first time on the First Team. He was named 2024 Preseason All-SEC and the 2023 First Team All-SEC.

Heyman was also a key part to making two consecutive trips to Omaha. He was one of three players to start all 66 games in the 2024 season and has 28 career home runs.

Finally, Shelton was another Gator that started all 66 games in 2024. During his first year at Florida, he produced 20 homeruns and was drafted as the 590th pick to the Washington Nationals in the MLB Draft.

The Gators will start ranked No. 5 in the SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll.

Week 3 Schedule

There are four open scrimmages left to ring in the season opener: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

Feb. 14 marks the first series of the season. Florida will play AirForce for the first time in program history.